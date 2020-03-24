Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19

Mar 24th, 2020
According to this weekend's Cape Cod Times, a Hyannis, MA company, SencorpWhite, "has modified equipment normally used to make deli takeout containers and other plastic packaging so it can produce N95 respirator masks for medical workers."

The move by the thermoformer move is in response to predicted shortages of important supplies needed to fight COVID-19. The full article is available here

SencorpWhite is just the latest example of the packaging industry stepping up to the plate and diverting resources 

Packaging and Processing Industry COVID-19 Resources
PMMI collated resources for the industry to navigate business in uncertain times.
Mar 24th, 2020
Nominations open for Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame
Now's the time to nominate deserving candidates for the 2020 class of the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Nominations will remain open through June 5, 2020.
Mar 24th, 2020
How Morrison Container Handling Solutions and F.R. Drake Company are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #4: Morrison Container & F.R. Drake
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers operational best practices for dealing with the pandemic.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Polypack, Inc. and Garvey Corporation are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series provides an evolving look at how OEMs are forging ahead after employing proper caution.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Pearson Packaging Systems is Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series reveals how packaging offers certainty during uncertain times.
Mar 19th, 2020
OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers candid insight from a global OEM supplier on surviving in a world that changes from day to day.
Mar 19th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
PMMI is monitoring the coronavirus situation and following CDC and WHO guidance.
PMMI Addressing the Coronavirus
PMMI is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance and making updates daily.
Mar 12th, 2020
UnPACKed with PMMI PACK EXPO East Rewind Series
So you missed the most successful PACK EXPO East to date? No worries, unPACKed with PMMI has you covered.
Mar 11th, 2020
PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia
PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Mar 2nd, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
Students from the surrounding Philadelphia-area robotics teams will display their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills
Future innovators of the packaging industry showcase their creations at PACK EXPO East
Future innovators of the packaging industry showcase their creations at PACK EXPO East
Feb 20th, 2020
PACK EXPO East offers ideal space to cultivate relationships
Vision 2025: CPG/OEM Partnership More Critical Than Ever
PACK EXPO East offers ideal space to cultivate relationships
Feb 18th, 2020
PMMI Welcomes Diverse Executive Committee
Patty Andersen poised to be first female chairperson in PMMI history
Feb 17th, 2020
Previewing PACK EXPO East 2020
With one-third of the nation’s CPGs, and many pharma manufacturers, located within 200 miles of Philadelphia, PACK EXPO East 2020 promises the full PACK EXPO vibe in an easy-to-get-to location.
Jan 31st, 2020
Cannabis Packaging: Don't Fear the Reefer
UnPACKed with PMMI Podcast breaks down the latest developments in cannabis packaging as more and more states open the door to legalization.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Financing Gender Equality in Manufacturing
PPWLN Keynote speakers address the broken rung and economic empowerment.
Jan 17th, 2020
A growing supply chain, plant-based alternatives and the demand for food delivery services are driving the combined annual growth rate of four to five percent.
CPGs Need to Adapt to Meet Growing Food Demand
Global food packaging to hit $400 bn by '25, those who don't evolve could be left behind
Jan 15th, 2020
Report: Innovative New Pharmaceutical Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten intrepid Packaging World editors fanned out across PACK EXPO Las Vegas in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found.
Jan 14th, 2020
University of Florida Awarded Packaging Scholarship
Winning the 2020 The Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship from Packaging World and the PMMI Foundation was the University of Florida Packaging Engineering program.
Jan 9th, 2020
Jorge Izquierdo, VP, market development, PMMI
Growth in the Packaging Industry: 2020 and Beyond
PMMI's Jorge Izquierdo breaks down the state of the packaging industry.
Jan 9th, 2020
Nominations for the Class of 2020 will be accepted beginning March 3, 2020
Commission Tapped to Elect 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees
Who's who of packaging and processing align to pick top honor.
Jan 8th, 2020
Dense Region of CPGs Awaits Return of PACK EXPO East
PACK EXPO East 2020 (March 3-5, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia), produced by PMMI, returns to offer solutions to the challenges facing the CPG packaging manufacturing sector.
Jan 7th, 2020
The PMMI Foundation, in cooperation with the Garvey Corporation, has selected Purdue University Northwest as the recipient of this year&rsquo;s $5,000 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship.
Purdue University Northwest Awarded 2019 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
PMMI foundation scholarship honors memory of past chairman.
Dec 12th, 2019
In Memoriam: Luca Dellomodarme
Luca Dellomodarme, CEO of Paper Machinery Corporation in Milwaukee, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Multi-Functional Equipment &amp; Changeovers were discussed at Vision 2025 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Packaging Professionals Talk Shop at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Early morning shirtsleeves “Vision 2025” sessions tackled asset reliability, writing better requests for proposal, and multi-functional equipment and changeovers.
Oct 30th, 2019
ProFood Tech 2021 Brings Processing Solutions to Key Decision Makers
Premier processing event slated for 2021 return
ProFood Tech 2021 brings processing solutions to key decision makers
Oct 24th, 2019
Records fall at PACK EXPO Las Vegas &amp; Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019
Records fall at PACK EXPO Las Vegas & Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019
The year’s biggest packaging show in the world does not disappoint
Oct 2nd, 2019
Paxiom Group Debuts Host of Primary, Secondary Packaging Equipment
With a stable of brands occupying a common patch at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the Paxiom Group demonstrated its ability to cover the spectrum in the front of the packaging line.
Oct 1st, 2019
Four students successfully collaborated as a first time team on the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO show floor.
VT, Hennepin, MSU & UW-Stout win Amazing Packaging Race
Four students successfully collaborated as a first time team on the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO show floor.
Oct 1st, 2019
PMMI announces six PACK EXPO scholarship winners
PACK gives BACK to emerging packaging students
PMMI announces six PACK EXPO scholarship winners
Sep 24th, 2019
BW Packaging Systems to Host Free Educational Sessions Throughout PACK EXPO
Barry-Wehmiller will host discussion forums throughout PACK EXPO, with topics ranging from digital plants, line integrations, flexibility on food manufacturing, and much more.
Sep 23rd, 2019