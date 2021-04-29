OMAC Announces Newly Elected Members of Its Board of Directors

The newly elected members of the OMAC Board of Directors are:

Mike Hogan, Milacron Plastics Technologies Group LLC (OEM)

Christopher Hough, ProMach (OEM/Technology Provider)

Kjell Erik Meier, Tronrud Engineering (OEM)

More information about OMAC’s new Board members is available online. For more information about OMAC, visit www.OMAC.org.

