OMAC Announces Newly Elected Members of Its Board of Directors

The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) announces the new members of its board of directors for the period of three years.

OMAC
Apr 29th, 2021
5f074342b8efc17fcfe451b8 Omac Logo

The newly elected members of the OMAC Board of Directors are:

Mike Hogan, Milacron Plastics Technologies Group LLC (OEM)

Christopher Hough, ProMach (OEM/Technology Provider)

Kjell Erik Meier, Tronrud Engineering (OEM)

More information about OMAC’s new Board members is available online. For more information about OMAC, visit www.OMAC.org.

