Brice Plote Joins AWT Labels & Packaging

Plote is an experienced sales professional, focusing on flexible packaging during his successful, 25-year career. He has an extensive background in converted films, chub films, and pouches within the processed meats, cheese, snack food, coffee, and pet food industries. While his primary focus has been flexible packaging, Plote also has sold labels over the course of his career.

“We are extremely excited about adding Brice Plote to our team of experts,” said Chip Fuhrmann, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for AWT. “His knowledge and experience will be a great benefit to our customers, and to our company. “

