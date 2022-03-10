Annual ISTA Forum, Including TransPack & TempPack, Will Bring Together Global Transport Packaging Leaders to Focus on E-Commerce, Sustainability and More

The event will be held held April 11 – 13 in San Diego, CA. ISTA has announced programming—check out the agenda!

International Safe Transit Association (ISTA)
Mar 10th, 2022

The International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), the leading industry developer of packaging testing protocols and design standards, announced programming for the annual ISTA Forum, including TempPack and TransPack in-person events, which will be held April 11 – 13 at the Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California. 

Check out the agenda here.

The ISTA Forum is the global transport packaging industry’s signature event, bringing together the packaging community, researchers, and experts to tackle today’s challenges, explore industry best practices and discuss the latest trends.

This year’s programming lineup includes several pre-forum training sessions on Monday, April 11: BioPharma Cold Chain 101, Principles of Distribution Packaging, Responsible Packaging by Design (RPbd) and URS to Operational Qualification.

The conference will officially kick off with a keynote presentation on the outlook for e-commerce and smart packaging by Benjamin Trent, managing consultant for the Americas for Smithers. Sessions for the TransPack track will focus on packaging performance testing applications and research, challenges of protective package design, damage reduction success stories and other case studies, and more. TempPack sessions will focus on global temperature-controlled performance packaging and include sessions on COVID-19 challenges and key learnings, frozen shipment best practices and case studies, real-time monitoring and more. Both tracks will highlight sustainability best practices and breakthroughs.

The event will be held in person with several networking opportunities, including general sessions, a social mixer, exhibitor reception and closing celebration dinner. Safety is ISTA’s top priority, and all ISTA Forum events will follow California Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information about the ISTA Forum and to register, visit https://ista.org/ista_forum.php. ISTA is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, with regional board members located around the globe. ISTA’s more than 2,000 member professionals reside in 40 counties and include over 600 certified testing labs, 400 leading brand owners, 300 packaging suppliers, and 300 research and academic institutions and students. 

The Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting takes place April 13 at 4pm. 

