Snuggle’s Rebrand Emphasizes Visual, Value Recognition

Snuggle’s Packaging Rebrand Emphasizes Visual, Value Recognition

Snuggle has revamped its packaging designs with strategic communication in mind.

Christopher Smith
Mar 17, 2025
Snuggle Redesign Image
The four-decade-old brand has announced a strategic redesign launch.
Image provided by Henkel, parent company of Snuggle

Since 1983, Snuggle has expanded its laundry product production and maintained its status as an iconic brand within the industry. The company’s packaging designs contribute to the value it signals and brings to consumers, and its 2025 rebranding continues the trend with a spin. 

Snuggle has redesigned its look for its fabric softener, dryer sheets, and scent booster crystals, the company announced. The rebrand modernizes Snuggle’s visual identity by focusing on updated graphics, packaging, and a refreshed bear and logo design that the company describes as “snugglier than before.”

