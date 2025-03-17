Snuggle’s Rebrand Emphasizes Visual, Value Recognition

Snuggle has redesigned its look for its fabric softener, dryer sheets, and scent booster crystals, the company announced . The rebrand modernizes Snuggle’s visual identity by focusing on updated graphics, packaging, and a refreshed bear and logo design that the company describes as “snugglier than before.”

Since 1983, Snuggle has expanded its laundry product production and maintained its status as an iconic brand within the industry. The company’s packaging designs contribute to the value it signals and brings to consumers, and its 2025 rebranding continues the trend with a spin.

The Snuggle “bear” remains at the forefront of the designs. The bear continues to hold onto a piece of fabric in the company’s imaging, but the redesign sees the beloved character holding the fabric closer and on the right side of its cheek, sporting a closed, warm grin instead of its previous wide smile.

In addition, Snuggle says its packaging features new scent cues to help consumers better understand fragrances, and the newly introduced Snuggle Promise design highlights the key product benefits the brand provides.

“We’re incredibly excited about the new look and brand promise we’re unveiling with Snuggle,” says Allison Feldman, VP Marketing of Fabric Softener & Personal Care Brands at Henkel, Snuggle’s parent company. “After extensive research and testing, our team has developed a rebrand that stays true to our core values of comfort and softness, while delivering a modern, refreshed experience. Our goal was to ensure that every product, from the scent to the packaging, continues to offer the same snuggly embrace of home that our consumers have cherished for decades.”