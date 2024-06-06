New Tool: ProSource
Coca-Cola's Smartwater Launches Aluminum Cans

Learn what new package type will be the first-time vapor-distilled water will be sold in this format, according to Coca-Cola.

Jun 6, 2024
Coca-Cola's Smartwater Launches Aluminum Cans

The Coca-Cola Company’s Glacéau Smartwater brand is launching 12-oz. (355 ml) aluminum cans featuring a fresh visual design, aiming to align with consumers’ environmental concerns while offering convenient consumption during the spring and summer seasons. The sleek and elegant cans retain the brand’s colour palette from bottle packaging, distinguished by silver drop designs and different background colors for each variety. With an eye on sustainability, the use of aluminum cans reflects a growing consumer interest in non-plastic packaging without compromising convenience. Initially available in single cans and 8-packs across the United States, this marks the first-time vapor-distilled water will be sold in individual cans, according to the company. 

HP has cut expanded polyethylene use by up to 98% for its All-in-One PC packaging.
Recycling
New HP Computer Packaging Cuts Plastic and Extra Space
HP redesigns its All-in-One PC packaging to reduce expanded polyethylene foam use by up to 98%, while also rightsizing to improve transport efficiency.
DeNeile Cooper, The Recycling Partnership
Recycling
Harmonizing Recycling Data Standards: Increasing Clarity for Consumers and Stakeholders Alike
Robby Martin, Engineering Specialist, Bush Brothers & Company
Contract packaging
Five Questions To Answer With New Automation Projects
Walmart launched bettergoods, its newest private label brand, in April.
Contract packaging
Walmart, CVS, and Gopuff: Private Label Heats Up
