Nominations open for Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame

Now's the time to nominate deserving candidates for the 2020 class of the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Nominations will remain open through June 5, 2020.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 24th, 2020
Pphof Rgb

Nominate your candidate here.

Now's the time to nominate potential winners for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, Class of 2020. This award, instituted in 1971, is the top honor a packaging or processing professional can receive in his or her career. The Class of 2020 will be announced during PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2020 (McCormick Place, Chicago, Nov. 8-11), produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. 

Visit the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame landing page here: https://www.pmmi.org/hall-of-fame

Or Click Here to go directly to the nomination form. 

Selecting the awardees this year is the 2020 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission:

  • Joe Angel, President, PMMI Media Group and Publisher, Packaging World
  • Kim Carswell, Director, Packaging, Target 
  • Kay Cooksey, Ph.D., Professor and Cryovac Endowed Chair,  Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, Clemson University
  • James Downham, President & CEO, PAC Packaging Consortium
  • Suzanne Fisher, CPP, Head of Packaging Innovation, Wayfair
  • Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.
  • Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies
  • Jeffrey Loth, Global Packaging Manager, Microsoft
  • James Perry, Director, Package Innovation + Sustainability, Abbott Nutrition
  • Bill Rice, Principal, Packaging Technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
  • Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants
  • Thomas L. Schneider, CPP, past Chairman, Institute of Packaging Professionals and past President, World Packaging Organization
  • David S. Smith, Ph.D., R&D Executive, Consultant, David S. Smith Associates
  • Nancy Wilson, CEO, Morrison Container Handling Solutions

The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame recognizes career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education. The honor, which PMMI coordinates, had been awarded annually from 1971 until 2014. A new class was inducted during PACK EXPO International 2018 in Chicago and future classes will be inducted every other year at PACK EXPO International. 

Nominations for the Class of 2020 will be accepted beginning March 3, 2020.

Pet1
Global Pet Food Market Surpassed $94.6 billion in 2019
A new study from PMMI Business Intelligence, “Trends and Drivers Impacting The Pet Food Industry,” reveals North America is the top market for pet food, with an annual growth rate of 4.5% in the next five years.
Mar 24th, 2020
The coffee is packaged in clear, recyclable, round-bottom vial-like tube with a screw-on cap that offers a number of advantages over multilayer sachets.
Premium, Single-Origin Instant Coffee is Totally Tubular
Boston area-based specialty coffee roaster introduces an instant coffee product produced using a new freeze-drying process and packaged in a PP tube that provides a nine-month shelf life.
Mar 24th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 24 At 10 48 34 Am
Packaging and Processing Industry COVID-19 Resources
PMMI collated resources for the industry to navigate business in uncertain times.
Mar 24th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020
Pphof Rgb
Nominations open for Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame
Now's the time to nominate deserving candidates for the 2020 class of the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Nominations will remain open through June 5, 2020.
Mar 24th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
A heatmap of the economic impact of the coronavirus on North American industries shows low exposure for food and beverage processing, and packaging, among others.
Moody’s: Food processing, packaging largely resilient in the face of COVID-19
A heatmap of the economic impact of the coronavirus on North American industries shows low exposure for food and beverage processing, and packaging, among others.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Covid Image
The COVID-19 Outbreak and Food Production
Food and beverage industry workers are deemed essential to critical infrastructure; FDA suspends some inspections.
Mar 19th, 2020
How Morrison Container Handling Solutions and F.R. Drake Company are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #4: Morrison Container & F.R. Drake
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers operational best practices for dealing with the pandemic.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Polypack, Inc. and Garvey Corporation are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series provides an evolving look at how OEMs are forging ahead after employing proper caution.
Mar 20th, 2020
Milk
Market Snapshot: Dairy
Retail-ready and flexible packaging demand is growing, and pouches and bags are expected to grow in milk packaging use.
Mar 20th, 2020
A notable feature on the CCA440+ plastic carrier handle applicator is the overhead carrier queue. It lets an operator load up multiple stacks of carriers in one go and then turn to other tasks as the carriers are methodically conveyed into the feed station.
Revolution Brewing is All In On Cans
Though glass bottles were once a part of the mix at this well-known Chicago craft brewer, recently it’s been all about aluminum cans in multiple sizes.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Pearson Packaging Systems is Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series reveals how packaging offers certainty during uncertain times.
Mar 19th, 2020
At Fathead&rsquo;s, cans exit a 24-head filler and are conveyed through an inspection system that checks for proper fill levels.
Craft Brewing—Quick Hits 2020
The steadily growing popularity of aluminum cans in the craft brewing segment has some brewers mothballing their glass bottling lines altogether.
Mar 19th, 2020
In-Line Packaging Systems
Mar 19th, 2020
CFT Group
Mar 19th, 2020
Tripack
Mar 19th, 2020
Sm Graphic Anderson
OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers candid insight from a global OEM supplier on surviving in a world that changes from day to day.
Mar 19th, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
PACK EXPO East: From the Floor
Did you miss PACK EXPO East? See what Packaging World Editor Matt Reynolds had to say in the “PACK EXPO Rewind Show Floor Findings” podcast with PMMI’s Sean Riley.
Mar 19th, 2020
Brambles
Mar 18th, 2020
More in Home
Cbd Diffusing Oil
Despite Confusion Over CBD, Sales Projected to Grow
The source and legality of CBD products can cause confusion to consumers, but product sales are expected to reach $20 billion in the US by 2024.
Mar 17th, 2020
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests &horbar; with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests
In total, the companies are aiming to produce millions of tests per week. “We are grateful to the FDA for accelerating the process to grant Emergency Use Authorization for this test,” said Matt Sause, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.
Mar 17th, 2020
Flexi Tube
New Kind of Tube Format
UFlex won two more Gold Awards (for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and for Packaging Excellence) as well as a Silver Award (for Technical Innovation) for its Flexitube Package.
Mar 17th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Tim Debus, president and CEO of the Reusable Packaging Association presenting at PACK EXPO East.
Sustainability and the Economy
In the circular economy there is a growing need for durability in product packaging. Not only could a model of packaging reuse help the environment, but, when done right, could also be financially effective for manufacturers.
Mar 13th, 2020
Cereal
Market Snapshot: Cereal & Grain
As breakfast cereal demand declines, portable snack bars are growing in popularity.
Mar 13th, 2020
Horror vacui is a Latin term that means the fear of empty spaces. It&rsquo;s a centuries-old concept used primarily in art and design.
Horror Vacui! Reevaluating Empty Design Space
One method to increase the perceived value of your product is to reduce visual pieces of information, or chunks, on your package.
Mar 13th, 2020
Free Results Iopp Salary Survey Blue
2020 Salary Survey: Do You Know Your Worth?
Have you completed the Institute of Packaging Professionals’ (IoPP) 2020 Salary Survey?
Mar 13th, 2020
Box Latch plus anchor make this simple corrugated box reusable many times over.
Making Corrugated Boxes Reusable
Using reusable plastic totes to get molded parts from one part of a manufacturing operation to another is expensive; Box Latch makes it possible to use and reuse inexpensive corrugated boxes.
Mar 13th, 2020
4 D Bag
“4D” Bag Combines Best of Rigid, Flexible
Landing itself a Gold Award for Shelf Impact, global film manufacturer Uflex Limited developed a brick-shaped, all panel registered bag/pouch with a handle and re-closable option that can either stand on a shelf or lie down in a stack or on a pallet.
Mar 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020