Clover Sonoma Cuts Plastic by 34K lb with Paper Yogurt Cup

California dairy Clover Sonoma gives yogurt a paper makeover with a new 80% paperboard cup, dialing down plastic by 83% and shrinking its carbon footprint by 75%.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jun 11, 2025
Clover Sonoma’s paper-based yogurt cup is currently available across 13 flavors in the brand’s Organic Low Fat Yogurt and Organic Cream on Top Yogurt lines.
Clover Sonoma

Sonoma County, Calif.-based dairy Clover Sonoma has debuted a new paper-based yogurt cup, marking a breakthrough for paper packaging in a category long dominated by plastic. The 5.3-oz cup, developed in partnership with Huhtamaki, comprises 80% renewable FSC-certified paperboard with a thin layer of low-density polyethylene inside and a foil lid.

According to Mike Benedetti, who leads sustainability, regulatory, and quality at Clover Sonoma, the move aligns with the company’s broader packaging strategy, which aims to lower its environmental footprint without compromising performance. “We’ve seen success and are proud of incorporating PCR into our gallon jugs, reducing plastic use, and launching a fully renewable paper half-gallon,” he says. “As we looked across more of our product line, we asked which packaging suppliers and partners could help us continue making progress.”

Benedetti explains that the paper-based cup cuts plastic use by more than 30,000 pounds annually and reduces the greenhouse gas footprint of the cup by approximately 75%, based on materials and production alone. The switch also results in a 30% weight reduction, delivering potential savings in transportation-related emissions. He concedes however that while the cup significantly reduces plastic use and has a lower carbon footprint, it does not yet meet recyclability standards in many areas.

While Clover Sonoma's goal of a fully compostable yogurt package remains out of reach for the brand due to composting infrastructure and regulatory limitations, the Huhtamaki cup offered Clover Sonoma a near-term solution that could be implemented with minimal operational disruption. “That compatibility where you don’t have to buy a $2 million machine to use a new package really helps with implementing something quickly and smoothly,” Benedetti notes.

Even so, the shift did require some minor adjustments on the filling line and at retail. Because the paper cup is slightly more flexible than its polypropylene predecessor, it is more susceptible to being crushed during bagging or stacking. Clover Sonoma worked with retail partners and communicated with consumers to help them adapt to the new format. “Overall, it was really positive because everyone appreciated what we were doing and recognized that lowering that impact and still being able to enjoy delicious yogurt was a benefit to everyone,” Benedetti says.

The shift is part of a long-standing company ethos. Clover Sonoma, a Certified B Corporation, outlines its sustainability goals under the Clover Cares framework. The program reflects the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility, community impact, and continuous improvement. From introducing 30% post-consumer recycled HDPE jugs in 2023 to sourcing from American Humane Certified dairies, the company takes a multifaceted approach to sustainability.

Benedetti acknowledges that packaging trade-offs remain a reality as brands balance environmental progress with practical constraints. “From my perspective, something that decreases the use of fossil fuels and makes your package more renewable by shifting to paperboard has an overall positive impact,” he says. “So yes, there are nuances, and I don’t think anything is always perfect. Until we get to a future where packaging isn’t needed, these slow steps toward improved packaging are important.”

Clover Sonoma is among the first in the U.S. to adopt a paper-based yogurt cup format. A similar move was made in Australia by organic yogurt brand five:am, which launched a 700-g (approximately 25-oz) paper yogurt tub developed with Greiner Packaging that is 90% paper, “with a thin polyethylene (PE) plastic lining to ensure the product maintains its quality and freshness.” That’s according to Packaging News Australia (PKN), which reported on the new package in February 2025.

Clover Sonoma’s paper-based yogurt cup began rolling out at retail in March 2025 and is currently available across 13 flavors in the brand’s Organic Low Fat Yogurt and Organic Cream on Top Yogurt lines.  PW

