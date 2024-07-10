New Tool: PMMI ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

The Paper VS Plastic Debate

Where do you stand on paper vs plastic for produce packaging?

Jul 10, 2024


Related Stories
Newer workers may resonate with video content for training, some industry executives suggest.
Home
How Today’s Technology Can Enhance Training
Industrial Physics Report Image [82]
Home
Report Reveals Limited Innovation in Food and Beverage Packaging
Packaging and processing end-users are searching for machinery equipped with predictive maintenance and remote services technologies.
Home
Relying on OEMs Through the Packaging Skills Gap
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Reversed packaging colors will help to make it immediately obvious which cookies are gluten free, and which are not, by a simple glance at the shelf.
Package Design
New Look Chips Ahoy! Easily Distinguishable On a Shelf
Learn how a new flavor profile earns a new, improved image and look, followed closely by a separate design for a new gluten-free option.
Introduced in late spring 2024, the ISPA footwear box is flexo-printed with illustrations of various types of algae.
Additives, coatings & inks
Nike Uses Algae-Based Ink to Decorate Footwear Box
Dr. Vinay Kumar, senior scientist and project manager at VTT, examines cellulose-based transparent film produced at VTT’s CelluloseFilm pilot line.
Bio-based
Finland's R&D Center Develops a ‘Better Cellophane’
Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.
Consumer packaged goods
Starbucks, Pringles, and Ybarra Introduce Packaging Material Reduction Innovations
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Terra Cycle
Waste Bags for Nationwide Door-to-Door Recycling of Hard-to-Recycle Items
TerraCycle launches Zero Waste Bags and new partnership with compost companies to offer convenient solution for 24 waste categories, keeping them out of landfills and incinerators.
Polybag-in-Box Decuffer Heat Seal Closer
Labeling System for Diverse Needs
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1108 Pw Reaserched List Mono Material Barrier Pouches
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »