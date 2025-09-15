Laffy Taffy Unwraps Easier-to-Open Mini Bar packaging

Since Laffy Taffy was introduced in 1971, consumers have had a love-hate relationship with the brand. They love the smooth consistency and sweet, fruit-inspired flavors of the taffy squares, but the packaging? A quick Reddit search brings up discussion titles such as, “Anyone hate Laffy Taffy wrappers with a passion?,” “Laffy Taffy has the worst packaging in existence,” and “Did anyone else get those Laffy Taffy struggles where the wrapper was stuck to the actual candy and it was so hard to get out?”

To answer the last poster, “Your_friendly_weirdo,” yes, many consumers over the years have battled to remove the sticky wrapper from the candy. Says “Truji21,” “I eat Laffy Taffy with the wrapper.” Meanwhile, other consumers developed “hacks” like freezing the candy to make the wrapper easier to remove.

That frustration ultimately led Ferrara Candy Company to revisit the wrapper design. In August, the company now rolled out new Laffy Taffy Mini Bar wrappers designed for a smoother opening experience. “The new Laffy Taffy Mini Bar wrapper is designed with a proprietary combination of materials and adhesives that enables a clean, smooth, one-pull opening

experience,” says Tricia Asbridge, brand manager, Laffy Taffy & Iconics, Ferrara Candy Company. “This innovation eliminates sticking and shredding, making it easier than ever to enjoy the taffy inside.”

The updated wrappers open outward down the middle in one pull, addressing long-standing consumer pain points. To achieve this, Ferrara developed a lighter yet sturdier biaxially oriented high-density polyethylene. During production, the film is stretched lengthwise and widthwise, a process that strengthens the material and makes it more resistant to tearing. Paired with a new cold-seal adhesive, the wrapper delivers a clean release every time.

Consumers have already responded positively, with many celebrating what Ferrara calls a “smoother, no-stick experience.”

The packaging refresh arrives at a time of strong growth for the brand. Overall, Laffy Taffy sales have risen 65.5% in the last four years, with Mini Bars and Stretchy and Tangy each up more than 130% during the same period. Mini Bars alone achieved double-digit growth in 2024, according to Circana data shared by Ferrara.

With momentum in the marketplace and the wrapper functionality improved, the brand also took the opportunity to refresh another hallmark of the packaging: its jokes. For more than 50 years, family-friendly “dad jokes” have been a staple on every wrapper. On National Tell A Joke Day in August, thousands of fans called the Laffy Taffy Laff Line for a chance to share jokes with Damon Wayans Jr. and his “Laff Squad” of comedians from Zanies Chicago. The top 100 submissions are slated to appear on the brand’s new wrappers in retailers nationwide.

Asbridge notes that while the wrapper material has changed, the taffy’s nostalgic and colorful design remains intact. PW