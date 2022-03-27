Previewing the 2022 ISTA Forum TransPack Sessions

The in-person event, taking place April 11-13 in San Diego, CA, will offer the latest in transport packaging and logistics. Check out the pre-Forum training sessions, too!

Mar 27th, 2022
2022 Ista Forum Logo San Diego

ISTA's 2022 Forum is back in-person. TransPack sessions and pre-Forum training sessions include the following—for the full agenda, click here.

Tues, April 12

Keynote: The Outlook for E-Commerce and Smart Packaging

9:00 AM-9:45 AM

This presentation will provide insights on the marketplace and factors impacting demand for these growing, multi-billion-dollar markets, and a high-level overview of topics including COVID19 effects, opportunities and threats to consider, and more.

The Transition of Packaging to a Digital World Through Data

9:45 AM-10:15 AM

In this talk you'll learn how to digitize and operationalize your packaging data and work with other functions to drive results, positively impact your bottom line, and increase supply chain visibility.

Panel Discussion: Sustainability

10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Don't miss your chance to hear what packaging industry leaders have to share about the critically important topic of sustainability.

ISTA Standards & Certification Update

11:30 AM-11:45 AM

ISTA Research & Education Update

11:45 AM-12:00 PM

Inside Look Into Intermodal Shipping

2:00 PM-2:30 PM

Universal Packaging Solution for Naked Electronics Test Systems

2:30 PM-3:00 PM

An expert from Intel discusses how packaging engineers took on a major challenge to package delicate products without the metal chassis layer to cover the entire complex mechanical, electronics components and wiring all over the base pan that tremendously increases its fragility to combat transportation hazards throughout worldwide air shipment.

Evaluation of the Applicability of a Stretchable Paper Wrap as a Unit Load Stabilizer

3:30 PM-4:00 PM

Recent developments in paper science allowed the creation of stretchable paper that could be used as a more sustainable alternative to stretch film. The goal of the current project was to investigate the applicability of the paper wrap to stabilize a unit load of carbonated beverages. 

Machine Learning Opportunity for Packaging Distribution Evaluations

4:00 PM-4:30 PM

In this presentation, the use of Machine Learning will be explained as an alternative solution to the packaging distribution evaluation. Topics include an overview of ML opportunities, packaging evaluation from e-commerce customers, and the demonstration of the ML opportunity as an alternative solution for the distribution testing. The proof of concept through the proposed method will be presented with case studies.

Exploring the Effects of Modified ISTA 3A Testing on Packaged Product Performance

4:30 PM-5:00 PM

The presentation will explore the following: 1. The effects of manual vs precision machine drop testing on drop height and angle of impact. 2. The effect that different floor surfaces have on product acceleration during impact. 3. A comparison the performance of three products that fit Amazon criteria for self-assessment. The products will be tested with and without the dynamic compression over-the-road vibration and pickup-and-delivery test blocks.

Exhibitor Reception

5:30 PM-7:30 PM

Relax and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and drinks as you network and learn about the exhibitor’s products, services, and innovative solutions. 

Wed, April 13

You Thought We Could Do What?!?!?

8:30 AM-9:00 AM

All too often, innovators drive forward with ideas that have failed to adequately take the real-world manufacturing, packaging, and distribution environments into account. How can the challenge of early stage "assumptions" become "informed assumptions," to avoid the later stage project surprises, etc.?

A Business Case of Packaging Optimization and CO2 Footprint Reduction

9:00 AM-9:30 AM

Berioska is a personal care products manufacturer interested in expanding its business area and export its products to other countries. This implies that their products must be transported over longer distances, facing new dangers inherent to distribution. This presentation offers insight into testing and new wrapping schemes with major carbon footprint and cost savings.

Packaging Considerations for Less Than Truckload Shipments

9:30 AM-10:00 AM

Where does LTL fit in the supply chain? Ecommerce shipments have certainly increased over the last couple of years, but LTL is not just about shipping large, hard to handle, non-parcel items. With recent supply chain and vehicle space constraints, shippers are looking to LTL carriers to also move high volume consumer goods. This presentation will highlight dynamics specific to the LTL environment that may not be considered in other distribution channels. 

ISTA European Union Data Collection Study

10:30 AM-10:50 AM

This presentation provides an opportunity to understand European distribution activities. The outcome of this study is aimed at understanding if current ISTA pre-shipment test protocols for distribution practices are sufficient to characterize the European market.

ISTA Advocate Program Research Updates

10:50 AM-12:00 PM

Featuring 3 Subsessions:

Emerging Technology's Role in Supply Chain and Safe Return to Work - A Case Study

1:30 PM-2:00 PM

IBM Supply Chain Engineering needed a solution to keep essential employees safe in manufacturing facilities in light of the pandemic. IBM Supply Chain partnered with IBM Consulting to create a solution using IBM Maximo Application Suite to combine the emerging technologies of AI, IoT, Edge Computing, Analytics, and Cloud to analyze social distancing, face-mask usage, and body temperature screening at entry. This is a case study which highlights how IBM was able to use Industry 4.0 technology practices within the supply chain to ensure continuity of supply chain in a non-intrusive manner, respecting security and privacy.

Field Measurement of the Horizontal, Vertical & Rotational Motion of a Truck

2:00 PM-2:30 PM

The long duration events on a traveling truck include accelerating, braking, stopping, and turning, over bumps and uneven pavement etc. These complex transit motions affect the stability of unit loads. This presentation shares measured horizontal, vertical & rotational motions induced by long duration events during the transportation. The interaction between multi-axis motions are discussed. The magnitude and frequency component of the horizontal and vertical acceleration during the long duration motion is discussed as well. The data presented involve different types of trucks, over highway, city and residential street.

Measurement and Analysis of Intermodal Transport Environment for Korea's Major Trading Countries in Asia

2:30 PM-3:00 PM

Korea's major trading partners in Asia include China, Vietnam, and Japan. Since these countries are adjacent to each other across the sea, cargo transportation is mainly done through the ocean rather than the land. The presentation discusses data derived from intermodal transportation environments.

ISTA Educational Foundation Award

3:00 PM-3:15 PM

Packaging's Impact on the Supply Chain

3:45 PM-4:15 PM

This presentation will focus on several current supply chain pressures and how packaging can solve these issues. From reevaluating box SKUs for increased cube utilization to evaluating alternative fiber packaging materials for shipping and changing to wheat straw cups to improve the environment impact of the food service industry, there are countless options for solving packaging challenges while also mitigating the impact of supply chain constraints.

The Development of Test Procedure of Soft Packs as Outer Containers for Parcel Shipment

4:15 PM-4:45 PM

This presentation from a FedEx project engineer will introduce the urgent needs for a new pre-shipment test procedure to test and evaluate the performance of soft packs used as outer containers for parcel shipping environment. It will then detail the development of the new FedEx soft pack test procedure, including the process, measurement, and analysis of damages.

Forum Closing Celebration

6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Celebrate the closing of the 2022 ISTA Forum by joining us for dinner and fun on the Marriott Grand Ballroom outdoor terrace. Great food, drinks, and music await you! 

Register for the 2022 ISTA Forum here.

