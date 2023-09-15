Amazon Reveals “The Sustainability Solutions Hub”

The resource hub will assist sellers in U.S. & Europe in achieving product and packaging sustainability objectives and bolstering eco-friendly practices.

Sean Riley
Sep 15, 2023
Screenshot 2023 09 15 At 12 46 51 Pm

In a move toward enhancing sustainability practices across its vast network of sellers, Amazon unveiled The Sustainability Solutions Hub at its annual Accenture event. This all-inclusive resource, accessible via Seller Central, is designed to facilitate sellers in their pursuit of product and packaging sustainability.

The Sustainability Solutions Hub serves as a centralized repository, offering sellers easy access to vital information about Amazon's sustainability programs. Among these programs, sellers can explore Climate Pledge Friendly, Amazon Renewed, and Ships in Product Packaging. This one-stop hub aims to streamline the sustainability journey for sellers, making it more accessible and actionable than ever before. The platform is set to be available to all eligible sellers in the mentioned Europe and the U.S. by the end of October.

One of the features of this hub is the introduction of a tailored dashboard. This dashboard will provide sellers with personalized, relevant data and insights to track their progress within Amazon's sustainability programs. Sellers can monitor key metrics, such as the percentage of revenue generated from Climate Pledge Friendly products. Additionally, the dashboard will proactively identify opportunities for sellers to maximize the benefits of these sustainability initiatives.

Within the Sustainability Solutions Hub, sellers will discover a dedicated sustainability category in the Service Provider Network. This category will showcase a curated selection of service providers who specialize in packaging design and testing, as well as product design and certification. These service providers will prove to be invaluable resources for sellers seeking expert guidance in their sustainability endeavors.

Two key Amazon sustainability programs, Ships in Product Packaging and Climate Pledge Friendly, are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of eco-conscious e-commerce.

Ships in Product Packaging, formerly known as Ship in Own Container, has been instrumental in Amazon's mission to reduce packaging waste. Since 2015, this initiative has prevented more than 2 million tons of packaging materials from being used. The program enables Amazon to collaborate closely with sellers, assisting them in redesigning their packaging for products to be shipped in their own branded packaging, eliminating the need for additional Amazon packaging. By the end of 2024, this program will be available to all sellers utilizing Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). Sellers embracing this program stand to benefit in several ways, including enhanced customer connection through branded packaging, cost savings through lower fulfillment fees, and significant environmental advantages due to reduced packaging waste and lower transportation costs.

Climate Pledge Friendly, launched in 2020, focuses on helping customers discover sustainable products and rewarding sellers for their innovation in eco-friendly offerings. Once a product joins this program, it gains visibility in the Climate Pledge Friendly storefront and proudly displays the Climate Pledge Friendly badge. To qualify, products must hold at least one of the recognized sustainability certifications. Amazon collaborates with more than 50 credible certifiers, including the Forest Stewardship Council, FairTrade, Environmental Working Group, and Rainforest Alliance. Customers can trust that the badge signifies a more sustainable choice, leading to increased page views and, ultimately, sales. The program's growth continues, thanks to feedback from sellers, with Amazon introducing three new certifications: SCS Recycled Content Standard, International Sustainability & Carbon Certification Plus, and Plant-Based Fiber Blended. The Sustainability Solutions Hub will offer sellers training on Climate Pledge Friendly certifications and provide a Certification Recommendation Tool to explore relevant certifications. Additionally, sellers will have direct access to a curated selection of third-party service providers who can guide them through the certification process.

Related Stories
Getty Images 1394428970 Copy
Protective/Transport Packaging
2023 ISTA European Packaging Symposium: Session Preview
ISTA European Symposium
Protective/Transport Packaging
ISTA European Packaging Symposium will Bring Together Global Transport Packaging Leaders to Focus on E-Commerce, Sustainability, and More
2023 Check Out Programsv2
Protective/Transport Packaging
The ISTA Forum 2023 Program is Live, Featuring TransPack and TempPack
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Tyson Foods sustainable packgaging
Flexible Packaging
Tyson Launches Recycle-Ready Pack for Egg Products
This ‘first-to-market’ package for Jimmy Dean egg bites and frittatas uses a mono-material flexible film construction that is store drop-off recyclable.
Conical Hopper Urschel Affinity Dicer
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
New Precutter Saves Labor and Time for Meat Processing
Pac Machinery
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
E-commerce Baggers Run Both Poly and Paper
Boox bag
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Reusable Bags, Boxes Offer Simplicity for Circular B2C
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »