ISTA European Packaging Symposium will Bring Together Global Transport Packaging Leaders to Focus on E-Commerce, Sustainability, and More

The European Packaging Symposium will be held September 27-28, 2023, at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Speakers include Hello Fresh and Amazon. A new track will focus on temperature-sensitive life science product distribution.

Aug 4, 2023
ISTA European Symposium
The ISTA European Symposium takes place Sept. 27-28, 2023, in Amsterdam.

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

The International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), the leading industry developer of pre-shipment performance testing standards for packaged products, announced programming for its European Packaging Symposium, which will be held 27-28 September at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The ISTA European Packaging Symposium is the global transport packaging industry’s staple event in Europe, providing a broad international platform for directors, managers and technicians of logistics, packaging, production, purchasing, R&D, product design and development of companies in the following sectors: packaging, fast moving consumer goods, computers and electronics, retail sector, logistics, transport and storage, test laboratories, and test equipment manufacturers.

Presentations will cover sustainable packaging development, e-commerce packaging challenges, packaging performance testing applications, packaging optimization and damage reduction success stories, research, best practices and more. The event also features a new track focused on temperature-sensitive life science product distribution, with sessions on innovative cold chain packaging solutions, temperature monitoring strategies, sustainability case studies, design qualification guidance, mechanical testing best practices, emerging technologies and more.

For the first time, ISTA is offering in-person training for its Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) Certification program prior to the symposium on 26 September. ISTA's PDP certification program encourages and recognizes development and excellence in the packaging industry.

The event will be held in person with several networking opportunities, including general sessions, a social mixer, breaks with sponsors and a closing dinner at the Amstel Boathouse.

For more information about the event and to register, visit www.ista.org. The discounted early-bird rate ends August 31.

Since 2019, ISTA has invested nearly $2 million into research to better understand the hazards found in the transport of products around the world, including studies in India, Europe, China, the U.S., spanning across sea, rail, full-truckloads and parcel. There are currently 22 ISTA testing standards covering different applications, package types, distribution modes and products.

ISTA’s more than 1,100 corporate members are located in 45 countries and include over 650 certified testing labs, 400 leading brand owners, 300 packaging suppliers, and 300 research and academic institutions and students.

