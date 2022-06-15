2023 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards Open for Entries

“We encourage every WPO member across the globe to help us promote the largest and most prestigious global packaging award. Promoting WorldStar, each member promote the best packaging in its own country, globally, which means an incredible contribution to the sustainable and continuous development of the packaging industry. Last year WorldStar 2022 hit a record with 440 entries from 37 countries”, states Pierre Pienaar, WPO President.

And Pierre adds: “The 2023 edition is even more special. We are also happy to announce that WPO is introducing two new main Categories - Gift Packaging and Digital Packaging - and one new Special Category - Accessible Packaging.”

According to WPO Senior Vice President Marketing, Luciana Pellegrino, “The WorldStar Packaging Awards echoes the importance of packaging innovation on a global level, fostering science, technology and innovation, recognizing and encouraging packaging professionals to go beyond and engaging brands, packaging companies and design offices for greater possibilities.”

Nerida Kelton, WPO Vice President Sustainability & Save Food, completes: “And the new ‘Accessible Packaging’ category shows how the packaging industry is aligned with the actual challenges and demands of the society. It is important that Packaging Technologists consider how their packaging design could affect someone’s ability to eat, drink, and the flow on of wasting food.”

Packages eligible for WorldStar Awards are those that have already received a national or regional packaging award from a packaging competition that is recognized by WPO, during the last 2 years. “As always, our aim is to promote packaging innovation in various sectors, proving that a good package can be an essential solution to many of the modern problems, especially sustainability, food waste and extending shelf life of food and agricultural products. That’s why we encourage all the companies from around the world to benefit from this global opportunity to promote their packaging by competing with the best of the best packaging innovation in a global base”, explains Soha Atallah, WorldStar Coordinator and WPO Vice President of Events.

The schedule for the 2023 edition of WorldStar Packaging Awards is the following:

• June 15, 2022 Opening for entries

• October 20, 2022 Closing date for entries

• November 2022 Judging process

• January 9, 2023 Announcements of winners

• May 2023 Awards Ceremony and Gala Evening during interpack in Düsseldorf (Germany)

