Brand Owner & Retailer Briefing Hub Launch

The invite-only Briefing Hub has been created for ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone packaging database members. It is an exclusive way for brand owner and retailer professionals to catch up on the latest packaging innovation news and chat in an engaging networking format.



The first event is at 4 pm UK / 11 am ET on Thursday 6th May. More than 40 brands and retailer professionals are anticipated to participate alongside Innovation Zone members Mondi, who will partake as the first featured supplier.

Paul Jenkins, Managing Director of ThePackHub, commented, “During the pandemic, the packaging industry has not been able to meet face-to-face. Our unique Brand Owner & Retailer Briefing Hub is a great way for our Innovation Zone members to interact with each other as well as catch up on the latest packaging innovations”. “Sign up so far has been very encouraging. We will be meeting online once a month and aim to continue to build our strong brand owner and retailer community as well as learn from each other with this service.”

More information on ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone here: https://www.thepackhub.com/the-innovation-zone/



