Specially Printed Lidding Adds Branding Space

Four different designs, printed using eight colors on polyester material, have been produced for the vegan-friendly snack pot range from Blooming Good Food Co.

Feb 18th, 2021
Symingtons Mirror Print

The UK-based brand-owner Symington’s recently launched Blooming Good Food Co., a brand that specializes in 100% plant-based food packaged in lidded polypropylene pots similar to traditional yogurt packs. The printing on the lidding, however, is anything but standard. Pre-cut lid manufacturer Chadwicks of Bury, a Clondalkin company, produced a versatile lidding solution using what it calls mirror print technology for the new brand. Four different designs, printed using eight colors on polyester material, have been produced for the vegan-friendly snack pot range.

With the mirror print method, the lids are printed on one side only, but still allow both sides of the material to be viewed for additional pack information. Chadwicks says this makes the technology ideal for added branding or promotional information, marketing, competitions, and loyalty programs.

“Mirror printing has allowed us to better communicate our brand message through the packaging without compromising the integrity of the contents,” says Neil Burke-Thompson, Symington’s brand manager.

“All the print is on the surface of the lids to ensure the printing ink does not come into contact with the product, adds Alastair Bearman, Sales and Marketing Director at Chadwicks. “Mirror print technology offers brands a versatile and cost-effective packaging solution.”

Blooming Good Food currently comes in four varieties: Warming Tomato & Lentil Dahl, Banging Black Eyed Bean & Vegetables, Hearty Sweet Potato & Lentil Curry, and Smokey Sweetcorn & Green Beans.

 

 

 

Companies in this article
Chadwicks
Symingtons Mirror Print
Feb 18th, 2021
