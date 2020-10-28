2020 Ameristar Award Winners Announced

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the winners of the 2020 AmeriStar Package Award competition. There were 27 winners, including six student award winners.

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)
Oct 28th, 2020

The 2020 AmeriStar Package Award winners are:
Best of Show Award
• Structural Design for Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise by Product Ventures (Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products)

Design Excellence Award
• Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel Re-Sealable Can by PepsiCo (Design Excellence Award Winner & Beverages/Non-Alcoholic)

Sustainable Packaging Award
• KeelClip; Multi-Can Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner & Beverages/Alcoholic)

2020 AmeriStar Award Winners by Category:
Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic)
• KeelClip; Multi-Can Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner & Beverages/Alcoholic)

• Mother Parkers’ Improved Polypropylene (PP) EcoCup Pods by Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee (Beverages/Non-alcoholic)

• Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel Re-Sealable Can by PepsiCo (Design Excellence Award Winner & Beverages/Non-Alcoholic)

Cosmetics
• Sei Bella Lipstick by TricorBraun (Cosmetics)

• Maybelline’s FitMe Matte + Poreless Foundation by ProAmpac (Cosmetics)

• Refillable Top Secret Compact by FusionPKG (Cosmetics)

Drug & Pharmaceutical
• Nip Solution Bags for Pharmaceuticals/Non-leaching Low-elution Soft Bag for Injectable Drugs by Zacros (Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd.) (Drug and Pharmaceutical)

Food, Refrigerated
• PaperSeal Tray Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Food/Refrigerated)

Food, Shelf Stable
• FUNacho: Building a Better Food Delivery System by TricorBraun (Food/Shelf Stable)

Health and Beauty Aids
• Pantene PRO-V Nutrient Blends Conditioner by Viva (Health and Beauty Aids)

Household Products
• Structural Design for ArmorAll by Product Ventures (Household Products)

• Green Gobbler Drain Cleaner: Proudly Made in the USA by TricorBraun (Household Products)

• Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise Structural Design by Product Ventures (Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products)

• Truman’s: A Refillable Bottle for a Line of Household Cleaning Products by TricorBraun (Household Products)

• Branch Basics by Berlin Packaging (Household Products)

Industrial/Commercial
• 15-Gal Closed System Mixing Container by Taylor-Cain Corp. (Industrial/Commercial)

• Lock-and-Drop Delivery System by Ecolab (Industrial/Commercial)

Medical Device
• Arthrex Custom Medical Package by Placon (Medical Device)

• Collections Clamshell Tray by Prent Corporation (Medical Device)

Saves Food-Foodservice
• EZ Flo Packaging/Dispensing System by EZ Flo, LLC (Saves Food/Foodservice)

Other
• Crisp Food Technologies Containers by Anchor Packaging (Other)

2020 Student AmeriStar Package Award winners are:
First Place: Centauri by California Polytechnic State University

Second Place: Coconut Cubes by University of Wisconsin–Stout

Third Place: Beakies by California Polytechnic State University

Student honorable mentions:
• Logistic and Ergonomic Workstation (L.E.W.) by Michigan State University

• K&K Cookie Packaging by San Jose State University

• Self-Sanitizing Gravity Propelled Dispenser by Indian Institute of Packaging

Full information about each of the 2020 AmeriStar Package Award Winners is available online.


Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products—Structural Design for Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise by Product Ventures.
