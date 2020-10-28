2020 Ameristar Award Winners Announced

The 2020 AmeriStar Package Award winners are:

Best of Show Award

• Structural Design for Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise by Product Ventures (Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products)

Design Excellence Award

• Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel Re-Sealable Can by PepsiCo (Design Excellence Award Winner & Beverages/Non-Alcoholic)

Sustainable Packaging Award

• KeelClip; Multi-Can Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner & Beverages/Alcoholic)

2020 AmeriStar Award Winners by Category:

Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic)

• KeelClip; Multi-Can Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner & Beverages/Alcoholic)

• Mother Parkers’ Improved Polypropylene (PP) EcoCup Pods by Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee (Beverages/Non-alcoholic)

• Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel Re-Sealable Can by PepsiCo (Design Excellence Award Winner & Beverages/Non-Alcoholic)

Cosmetics

• Sei Bella Lipstick by TricorBraun (Cosmetics)

• Maybelline’s FitMe Matte + Poreless Foundation by ProAmpac (Cosmetics)

• Refillable Top Secret Compact by FusionPKG (Cosmetics)

Drug & Pharmaceutical

• Nip Solution Bags for Pharmaceuticals/Non-leaching Low-elution Soft Bag for Injectable Drugs by Zacros (Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd.) (Drug and Pharmaceutical)

Food, Refrigerated

• PaperSeal Tray Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Food/Refrigerated)

Food, Shelf Stable

• FUNacho: Building a Better Food Delivery System by TricorBraun (Food/Shelf Stable)

Health and Beauty Aids

• Pantene PRO-V Nutrient Blends Conditioner by Viva (Health and Beauty Aids)

Household Products

• Structural Design for ArmorAll by Product Ventures (Household Products)

• Green Gobbler Drain Cleaner: Proudly Made in the USA by TricorBraun (Household Products)

• Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise Structural Design by Product Ventures (Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products)

• Truman’s: A Refillable Bottle for a Line of Household Cleaning Products by TricorBraun (Household Products)

• Branch Basics by Berlin Packaging (Household Products)

Industrial/Commercial

• 15-Gal Closed System Mixing Container by Taylor-Cain Corp. (Industrial/Commercial)

• Lock-and-Drop Delivery System by Ecolab (Industrial/Commercial)

Medical Device

• Arthrex Custom Medical Package by Placon (Medical Device)

• Collections Clamshell Tray by Prent Corporation (Medical Device)

Saves Food-Foodservice

• EZ Flo Packaging/Dispensing System by EZ Flo, LLC (Saves Food/Foodservice)

Other

• Crisp Food Technologies Containers by Anchor Packaging (Other)

2020 Student AmeriStar Package Award winners are:

• First Place: Centauri by California Polytechnic State University

• Second Place: Coconut Cubes by University of Wisconsin–Stout

• Third Place: Beakies by California Polytechnic State University

Student honorable mentions:

• Logistic and Ergonomic Workstation (L.E.W.) by Michigan State University

• K&K Cookie Packaging by San Jose State University

• Self-Sanitizing Gravity Propelled Dispenser by Indian Institute of Packaging

Full information about each of the 2020 AmeriStar Package Award Winners is available online.



