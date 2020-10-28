2020 Ameristar Award Winners Announced

The 2020 AmeriStar Package Award winners are:
Best of Show Award
• Structural Design for Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise by Product Ventures (Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products)
Design Excellence Award
• Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel Re-Sealable Can by PepsiCo (Design Excellence Award Winner & Beverages/Non-Alcoholic)
Sustainable Packaging Award
• KeelClip; Multi-Can Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner & Beverages/Alcoholic)
PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.
2020 AmeriStar Award Winners by Category:
Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic)
• KeelClip; Multi-Can Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner & Beverages/Alcoholic)
• Mother Parkers’ Improved Polypropylene (PP) EcoCup Pods by Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee (Beverages/Non-alcoholic)
• Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel Re-Sealable Can by PepsiCo (Design Excellence Award Winner & Beverages/Non-Alcoholic)
Cosmetics
• Sei Bella Lipstick by TricorBraun (Cosmetics)
• Maybelline’s FitMe Matte + Poreless Foundation by ProAmpac (Cosmetics)
• Refillable Top Secret Compact by FusionPKG (Cosmetics)
Drug & Pharmaceutical
• Nip Solution Bags for Pharmaceuticals/Non-leaching Low-elution Soft Bag for Injectable Drugs by Zacros (Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd.) (Drug and Pharmaceutical)
Food, Refrigerated
• PaperSeal Tray Packaging System by Graphic Packaging International (Food/Refrigerated)
Food, Shelf Stable
• FUNacho: Building a Better Food Delivery System by TricorBraun (Food/Shelf Stable)
Health and Beauty Aids
• Pantene PRO-V Nutrient Blends Conditioner by Viva (Health and Beauty Aids)
Household Products
• Structural Design for ArmorAll by Product Ventures (Household Products)
• Green Gobbler Drain Cleaner: Proudly Made in the USA by TricorBraun (Household Products)
• Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise Structural Design by Product Ventures (Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products)
• Truman’s: A Refillable Bottle for a Line of Household Cleaning Products by TricorBraun (Household Products)
• Branch Basics by Berlin Packaging (Household Products)
Industrial/Commercial
• 15-Gal Closed System Mixing Container by Taylor-Cain Corp. (Industrial/Commercial)
• Lock-and-Drop Delivery System by Ecolab (Industrial/Commercial)
Medical Device
• Arthrex Custom Medical Package by Placon (Medical Device)
• Collections Clamshell Tray by Prent Corporation (Medical Device)
Saves Food-Foodservice
• EZ Flo Packaging/Dispensing System by EZ Flo, LLC (Saves Food/Foodservice)
Other
• Crisp Food Technologies Containers by Anchor Packaging (Other)
2020 Student AmeriStar Package Award winners are:
• First Place: Centauri by California Polytechnic State University
• Second Place: Coconut Cubes by University of Wisconsin–Stout
• Third Place: Beakies by California Polytechnic State University
Student honorable mentions:
• Logistic and Ergonomic Workstation (L.E.W.) by Michigan State University
• K&K Cookie Packaging by San Jose State University
• Self-Sanitizing Gravity Propelled Dispenser by Indian Institute of Packaging
Full information about each of the 2020 AmeriStar Package Award Winners is available online.