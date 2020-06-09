Placon Investing in Medical Capacity Expansion

The new addition will double the thermoforming capacity at the Elkhart location. The expansion is designed to hold four additional state-of-the-art thermoforming presses and provide additional cleanroom manufacturing, warehouse, and office space. The first two presses are on order and expected to be operational for production by June 2021.

“I am confident the investment in our medical capabilities will allow us to provide improved customer service to our partner accounts and bring their products to market faster,” said Dan Mohs, Chairman and CEO. “The expansion supports our strategic business plan to grow in the medical market.”

The Elkhart, site will become Placon’s flagship medical packaging facility. The plan includes a creative space for a design innovation center that reduces product development time by increasing collaboration between the customer and design engineers, and decreases turn-around time for feedback and product iterations. “The design center will allow my team to showcase our medical market expertise and reinforce confidence with our customers that Placon is the preferred custom thermoforming medical packaging company to work with,“ stated John MacDougall, Medical Sales Manager.

Placon has been targeting growth in the medical and healthcare market space first, with the acquisition of Barger and then Brookdale Plastics in 2016. In 2018, Placon added an additional cleanroom and thermoforming machines to the site to meet customer demand.

The Elkhart facility is ISO 13485 certified and dedicated to producing custom plastic packaging for the medical and healthcare industries. This site manufactures custom thermoformed trays, clamshells, and their unique BargerGard protective packaging made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material.