INX Debuts Magazine for Brand Designers and Metal Decorators

Encouraged by the results of its global INX Color Perfection program, INX International Ink Co. introduces the Color Perfection® Magazine designed to examine the connection between color, design, and metal can decorating around the world.

INX International Ink Co.
Jun 4th, 2020
Inx Cp Magazine

INX Color Perfection Manager Sarah Jacks acknowledged the magazine contains in-depth news and information that beverage brand owners, brand design teams, and metal decorators—who are launching new brands in cans, streamlining their color management process, and getting labels to market faster while improving efficiencies—can benefit from in each issue.

“With Color Perfection Magazine, we want to provide a medium to highlight our program so no matter where you are in the world, you can gain valuable insights and ideas,” said Jacks. “Each issue will explore the connection between color, design and metal can decorating. This one and future issues will include contributions from INX metal deco community members around the globe, ranging from executive management and technical experts to color specialists.”

The inaugural 4-color 20-page issue was produced in partnership with Drucker Group, INX’s longtime marketing agency. Drucker Group’s Voice of Customer research team helped INX collect insights around the unique color management needs of today’s brand owners, designers and metal decorators.

“The Drucker research showed we have an opportunity as a market leader to build a bridge between the design and decorating communities,” explained Jacks. “With our INX Color Perfection program, our goal is to provide educational and relevant industry content for our customers, brand owners and designers. We intend to highlight the successes from their standpoint, and inform the industry on how INX color technologies have helped them speed their products to market.”

This issue’s cover story details the success Francis Ford Coppola Winery has experienced since employing the INX Color Perfection program for its Sofia Coppola wine in cans. Jacks points out Color Perfection Magazine will be a reoccurring publication with at least two or three issues per year. There is the possibility of special editions being created to highlight different applications and topics.

One highly anticipated announcement – a new update to the INX 2-Piece Metal Color Catalog and digital color library – had its springtime launch put on hold due to the COVID-19 situation. Jacks did say she wants to hear from readers after they’ve had a chance to read the magazine.

“This magazine is for our customers so we want to have input from them. Any ideas or success stories for future issues will also be considered and can be submitted to incpmag@inxintl.com.”

To view or subscribe to the magazine, please click here.

Colored By INX Can Design Contest Winner #ColoredByINX
Colored By INX Can Design Contest Winner #ColoredByINX
Apr 20th, 2020
INX University for Metal Decorating
INX University for Metal Decorating
Mar 17th, 2020
INX on Manufacturing Marvels
INX on Manufacturing Marvels
Feb 12th, 2020
Jun 4th, 2020
The new streamlined glass bottle is significantly lighter in weight, which saves the winery approximately 12,600 pounds per year in glass, or 4 oz/bottle.
Enhanced Elegance, Reduced Footprint for Wine Bottle
Winery updates packaging from a bowling pin-shaped bottle having balance, display, and storage issues with an elegant new package that solves these challenges while also reducing glass by nearly 13,000 lb/year.
Jun 4th, 2020
Sterling Anthony
A Primer: Package Design as Intellectual Property
Intellectual property refers to creations of the mind for which the creator can obtain legal protection against unauthorized use.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Hero
Paper Tube Co.: Child-Resistant Paper Tube Packaging
EcoVault is a patented, child-resistant tube for packaging cannabis to supplements.
May 27th, 2020
Now the packs use an abrupt, well-delineated break from the white at the top to the color at the bottom with no gradient, just the two contrasting colors.
Bumble Bee Tuna Package Redesign Retires Mascot, Focuses on Flavor
Bumble Bee Tuna’s iconic brand got a modern design update last month. Notably, the longstanding cartoon bumble bee mascot, Horatio, is no longer part of the design architecture.
May 26th, 2020
Bronze winner&mdash;Jergens&circledR; Body Butter Collection Rose
Berry Global Wins Excellence in Flexography Awards
Berry Global was awarded the Silver and Bronze awards in the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards Competition presented by the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA).
May 22nd, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Sun-Maid Raisins 10-oz bag AFTER the redesign
Little Red Box Gets First Redesign in Decades
A brand refresh for Sun-Maid’s raisin and other whole-fruit products includes changes that aim to appeal to millennial shoppers looking for healthy snacks for their families.
May 19th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Vizirev Safeinject Prefilled Syringe 2
CTI: Thermochromic Inks Free of Bisphenol A, F and S
Printable thermochromic technology for temperature monitoring is designed to meet the needs of pharmaceutical printers, as well as those in food and beverage.
May 14th, 2020
2020 Worldstar Special Award Winner 01
Placon Wins WorldStar Special Awards
Placon was awarded two Bronze WorldStar Special Awards in the Packaging that Saves Food and Marketing categories.
May 8th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
Chobani&rsquo;s package redesign, with lean branding and color-coordinated lidstocks that correspond with the milk fat, single-handedly changed the yogurt category.
Pain Brings Gain: Packaging Redesign is Worth the Risk
Go for the long game when redesigning packaging. While sales may decline initially, the opportunities to boost your brand are worth the risk.
May 5th, 2020
Barry Sanel
Why Color Management is Important in Packaging
If you are reading this, you probably fall into one of four categories: designer, buyer, packaging engineer, or component supplier.
May 1st, 2020
The bright on-pack color palette for U:ME specialty cooking oils packs a punch and&mdash;paired with delicious food photography&mdash;challenges the norms found in the category.
Packaging for New Cooking Oil Line Demystifies Category
Lively and approachable graphics coupled with descriptive copy educates consumers on the best uses for a line of new specialty cooking oils.
Apr 30th, 2020
Last year, Ti Ora, a New Zealand-based brand of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, launched a custom tin for its range of whole-leaf teas that was painstakingly designed with a holistic design strategy in mind.
Holistic Design Strategy for Tea Tin
Design firm brings integrated, multidisciplinary approach, with 2D (graphics) and 3D (structure) considered holistically during the design of a gifting tin for New Zealand tea brand Ti Ora.
Apr 29th, 2020
Clarifying exactly what each variety of functional beverage line seeks accomplishes in terms of health and wellness was a key goal in the redesign.
Emerging Functional Juice Brand Gets Brand-Clarifying Label Facelift
Suja Organic, a producer of cold-pressed juices, kombucha, and other specialty and functional drinks, redesigned its entire packaging look in conjunction with the release of an all new line of HPP (high pressure processing) beverages.
Apr 28th, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
Dang Snacks AFTER redesign
A Dang Good Redesign for Asian-American Snacks
Healthy snack brand Dang is repositioned and redesigned to tastefully emphasize Asian-American roots while infusing fun, playful personality.
Apr 14th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
The 3D gift box is inspired by medieval traveling theaters, as well as the much-loved pop-up books from the winemaker&apos;s youth.
Pop-Up Gift Box Tells 12th Century Love Story
With a structure inspired by medieval traveling theaters and pop-up books, a 3D gift box for French wine brand Chêne Bleu beautifully illustrates the story of famed lovers Abélard and Héloïse.
Apr 10th, 2020
Io Pp Logo Lo Res
IoPP Announces 2020 Packaging Education Scholarship Fund Winners
The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the recipients of its 2020 Packaging Education Scholarship Fund opportunities.
Apr 7th, 2020
Pw 9659211 Icclogopack
Independent Can Receives High SQF Score
Independent Can announced that its Ft. Madison, Iowa facility received a score of 98% during its recertification audit.
Apr 7th, 2020
2019 08 Hf Shoot 3 Chicken Bowl 10
Chef-Inspired Frozen Food for Foodies
See how this emerging brand is targeting a youthful, food-loving audience with healthy, convenient frozen food in eye-catching packaging.
Apr 6th, 2020
The coffee is packaged in clear, recyclable, round-bottom vial-like tube with a screw-on cap that offers a number of advantages over multilayer sachets.
Premium, Single-Origin Instant Coffee is Totally Tubular
Boston area-based specialty coffee roaster introduces an instant coffee product produced using a new freeze-drying process and packaged in a PP tube that provides a nine-month shelf life.
Mar 24th, 2020
Horror vacui is a Latin term that means the fear of empty spaces. It&rsquo;s a centuries-old concept used primarily in art and design.
Horror Vacui! Reevaluating Empty Design Space
One method to increase the perceived value of your product is to reduce visual pieces of information, or chunks, on your package.
Mar 13th, 2020
Lg Signature 1
LG Electronics Taps Customizable Kit for Unboxing, Brand Experience
Companies selling higher-end products--cosmetics, liquor, or consumer electronics, for instance--can struggle amid an over-saturation of “premium” messaging. LG broke the cycle with a unique package design kit from RRD.
Mar 11th, 2020
Direct digital print on aluminum cans is a differentiator for this U.K. craft brewer.
Direct-to-Can Digital Print for Craft Brewer
BrewBoard, a Cambridge-based independent craft brewer in the UK, has expanded its offering of exclusive and original craft beer can designs with direct-to-can digital printing technology.
Mar 11th, 2020
Head Shot Meena B 0570
The Manufacturing Institute to Honor Meena Banasiak, Phoenix Inc.
The Manufacturing Institute announced that it will award Meena Banasiak a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award on April 30 in Washington, D.C.
Mar 9th, 2020
To prove how Jif and GIF differ, Jif has created a limited run of specially labeled jars that say Gif right on the front.
Limited Edition Peanut Butter Jar Seeks to Settle GIF vs. JIF Debate
The J.M. Smuckers Co. designs a limited-edition jar for its peanut butter with its JIF logo transformed to GIF and a social media hashtag to spur consumers to join the debate.
Mar 4th, 2020