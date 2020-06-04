INX Debuts Magazine for Brand Designers and Metal Decorators

INX Color Perfection Manager Sarah Jacks acknowledged the magazine contains in-depth news and information that beverage brand owners, brand design teams, and metal decorators—who are launching new brands in cans, streamlining their color management process, and getting labels to market faster while improving efficiencies—can benefit from in each issue.

“With Color Perfection Magazine, we want to provide a medium to highlight our program so no matter where you are in the world, you can gain valuable insights and ideas,” said Jacks. “Each issue will explore the connection between color, design and metal can decorating. This one and future issues will include contributions from INX metal deco community members around the globe, ranging from executive management and technical experts to color specialists.”

The inaugural 4-color 20-page issue was produced in partnership with Drucker Group, INX’s longtime marketing agency. Drucker Group’s Voice of Customer research team helped INX collect insights around the unique color management needs of today’s brand owners, designers and metal decorators.

“The Drucker research showed we have an opportunity as a market leader to build a bridge between the design and decorating communities,” explained Jacks. “With our INX Color Perfection program, our goal is to provide educational and relevant industry content for our customers, brand owners and designers. We intend to highlight the successes from their standpoint, and inform the industry on how INX color technologies have helped them speed their products to market.”

This issue’s cover story details the success Francis Ford Coppola Winery has experienced since employing the INX Color Perfection program for its Sofia Coppola wine in cans. Jacks points out Color Perfection Magazine will be a reoccurring publication with at least two or three issues per year. There is the possibility of special editions being created to highlight different applications and topics.

One highly anticipated announcement – a new update to the INX 2-Piece Metal Color Catalog and digital color library – had its springtime launch put on hold due to the COVID-19 situation. Jacks did say she wants to hear from readers after they’ve had a chance to read the magazine.

“This magazine is for our customers so we want to have input from them. Any ideas or success stories for future issues will also be considered and can be submitted to incpmag@inxintl.com.”

To view or subscribe to the magazine, please click here.