Deli Cracker Debuts New Look Alongside Updated Recipe

See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

La Panzanella Deli Cracker Updates Package Design to Debut Recipe Change

La Panzanella’s new Croccantini cracker package redesign showcases the product inside and emphasizes its latest recipe update.

Casey Flanagan
Dec 19, 2023
La Panzanella's new Croccantini cracker package design features simplified graphics to showcase the product inside.
La Panzanella's new Croccantini cracker package design features simplified graphics to showcase the product inside.
La Panzanella

Baked goods brand La Panzanella has cooked up a new look to coincide with an ingredient update for its Croccantini flatbread crackers.

The Washington-based CPG switched to 100% extra virgin olive oil for the eight-flavor line of crackers and introduced simplified packaging graphics with a “Baked with Extra Virgin Olive Oil” call-out to broadcast the change, according to a release from the brand.

“By continuing to evolve our package design and improve our quality with ingredients our customers care about, such as shifting to 100% extra virgin olive oil, we believe we will continue to be a top choice for all occasions sharing life, love, and food,” says Tera Trihey, creative director at La Panzanella.

The latest ingredient switch may be new, but the design, developed in-house by Trihey and La Panzanella U.S. Director of Marketing Steve Lorenz, came as a gradual evolution over a few years.

“The La Panzanella package refresh really began as a phased approach in late 2021 as we transitioned to a resealable pack,” Trihey explains. “This transition initiated the move to a more simplified design with cleaner graphics, which continues to evolve today.”The brand's package redesign began with the addition of a resealable function in 2022.The brand's package redesign began with the addition of a resealable function in 2022.La Panzanella

The brand’s design goals started with research on consumer interests, leading to the launch of the resealable pack in 2022.

Consumers also showed interest in seeing more of the Croccantini cracker product itself, “including the instantly recognizable artisan edges and golden bubbles,” Trihey explains.

“This pushed us to pivot further to clean, simple on-pack graphics, allowing the crackers themselves to become the hero,” she says.

The new design preserves brand assets like existing color cues. It removes the word ‘Mini’ from the pack, and instead places greater emphasis on the Croccantini name (Italian for “crunchy little bite”) followed by the flavor name.

“This allowed us to maintain not only a clean but also a clear, visually appealing pack ultimately showcasing the crackers, circling attention from brand, to product, to flavor, and to the latest news, our ‘Baked with Extra Virgin Olive Oil’ claim,” Trihey says.The 'Baked with Extra Virgin Olive Oil' is present on the front and side of each pack.The "Baked with Extra Virgin Olive Oil" is present on the front and side of each pack.La Panzanella

“Made with Olive Oil” came up as a top 10 preferred claim for consumers shopping in the category, which Trihey says supports the brand’s confidence in consumer reception for the change.

Between the new focus on the artisan-style crackers and the extra virgin olive oil callout, the refresh “reinforces the authenticity and humble Italian roots of the La Panzanella brand and is a great way for us to add value and increase quality for consumers,” Trihey says.

The product’s price remains unchanged at an average retail selling price of $5.50, and the product can be found in the deli section near the artisan meats and cheeses at retailers across the country.

Related Stories
When it comes to holiday branding, Starbucks leads the way, with the annual unveiling of the latest red holiday cup design.
Package Design
Sleigh The Competition With Your Holiday Branding
Ptis Product Formula Resample
Package Design
Recognizing Packaging’s Positives in Sustainability, Equity, and Inclusion
Inge Fleuren, Global RFID Product Solutions Manager Checkpoint Systems (left), and Julien Thibult, RFID Sales Director Checkpoint Systems France.
Package Design
Live from AIPIA: McDonald’s's Reusable Foodservice Packaging a Lesson in RFID Integration
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
The new packaging for Home Chef’s Fried Chicken consists of a paper gable box with handles that features venting holes that allow condensation to escape the packaging and a window through which consumers can see the product.
Package Design
New Paper Carton with Venting Keeps Fried Chicken Crispy
To improve upon the crispiness and flavor of its grab-and-go Fried Chicken for Kroger, Home Chef revamps its recipe and develops a new paper package with venting.
Maison Orphée's new bag-in-box olive oil packaging reduces CO2 emissions during transport due to its lighter weight.
Sustainability
Maison Orphée, Klorane, and Sainsbury's Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Ai For Cp Gs
Business Intelligence
Generative AI for CPGs
La Panzanella's new Croccantini cracker package design features simplified graphics to showcase the product inside.
Package Design
Deli Cracker Debuts New Look Alongside Updated Recipe
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Omnimate 4 0 Pcb Terminal Block[25]
Terminal Blocks
Weidmuller's OMNIMATE 4.0 PCB Terminal Blocks make it possible for a variety of conductors to connect quickly without tools and wire-end ferrules.
Retaining Magnets
Packaging Film for Fishery Products
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »