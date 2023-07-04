Head & Shoulders, Hoeksche, and Grupo Calvo Introduce Packaging Designed for Consumer Convenience

Packaging that is easy to use will always have a place in the packaging innovation schedule. With the focus very much on sustainable solutions, it is important that packaging still delivers the necessary functional requirements. Easier to use packaging will always create a point of difference in the market and often meets the needs of a growing senior consumer segment.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Head & Shoulders Shampoo Bottle Enables Consumers to Get to Every Last Drop

P&G brand Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo is being offered to U.S. consumers in a new recyclable bottle that is claimed to enable consumers to get every last drop out of the bottle due to its ‘roll and squeeze’ structure. The bottle also apparently contains 45% less plastic per ml in comparison to the 370ml Head & Shoulders bottle, and the packaging is claimed to be fully recyclable. The Head & Shoulders Bare formulation contains an anti-dandruff formula that is free of silicones, sulphates, and dyes. BARE Pure Clean for an oily scalp and hair and BARE Soothing Hydration for a dry scalp and hair –offering coconut water and orchid and aloe scents, respectively –are currently available exclusively at Walmart. Another step towards sustainability saw P&G package its Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Aussie-brand shampoo and conditioner bars in recyclable, FSC-certified paper boxes.

Hoeksche Packaging Innovation Solves Decades-Old Chip Problem

Dutch chip manufacturer Hoeksche Chips has introduced a packaging innovation to solve a problem that they say has ‘haunted chip eaters for decades’ –how to get to the crumbs at the bottom of chip packets. The company says these are impossible to get out without losing human dignity or, worse, making a mess on your clothes or the couch. Thanks to their new ‘Flavor Saver’ technology, the bottom left portion of the bag can be removed so that the customer can utilize the ‘corner funnel technology’ to get to the remaining tastiest morsels. Together with global advertising agency Wunderman Thompson and their offices in Atlanta and Amsterdam, the removable corner was devised so that nothing, not a single crumb, of those delicious chips would go to waste. Hoeksche Chips ‘Salt & Balsamic Vinegar’ including the Hoeksche corner are now available at all specialty stores in the Netherlands.

Grupo Calvo and Tata Collaboration Produces Lightweight, Consumer-Friendly Can

A collaboration between steel giant Tata and Spanish canned fish producer Grupo Calvo has resulted in a new consumer-friendly can, which the companies say reduces food waste, enhances shelf impact, and takes lightweighting of steel for packaging “to new heights”. The key to the success of its collaboration is a new product called Protact which, it is claimed, offers a unique internal polypropylene (PP) layer which enables a groundbreaking direct seal concept. This concept eliminates the need for a traditional can ring and delivers a 24% steel weight reduction overall. Grupo Calvo could also use its innovative Vuelca Fácil or ‘Easy Flip’ aluminum film lid, which allows the can to be opened easily and safely. The PP coating reportedly contributes to reducing food waste by enabling the tuna to slide cleanly from the upturned can with no residue. Also, it allows for a 15% reduction in food oil.

