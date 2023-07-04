Head & Shoulders, Hoeksche, and Grupo Calvo Introduce Packaging Designed for Consumer Convenience

Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Head & Shoulders Roll and Squeeze Shampoo Bottle, Hoeksche Removable Chip Bag Corner, Grupo Calvo Consumer-Friendly Fish Can

See a few examples of packaging that provides convenience for consumers from Head & Shoulders, Hoeksche, and Grupo Calvo from ThePackHub’s June Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Jul 4, 2023
Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo's new recyclable bottle allows consumers to use every last drop of product.
Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo's new recyclable bottle allows consumers to use every last drop of product.
ThePackHub

Packaging that is easy to use will always have a place in the packaging innovation schedule. With the focus very much on sustainable solutions, it is important that packaging still delivers the necessary functional requirements. Easier to use packaging will always create a point of difference in the market and often meets the needs of a growing senior consumer segment.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo's new recyclable bottle allows consumers to use every last drop of product.Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo's new recyclable bottle allows consumers to use every last drop of product.ThePackHubHead & Shoulders Shampoo Bottle Enables Consumers to Get to Every Last Drop

P&G brand Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo is being offered to U.S. consumers in a new recyclable bottle that is claimed to enable consumers to get every last drop out of the bottle due to its ‘roll and squeeze’ structure. The bottle also apparently contains 45% less plastic per ml in comparison to the 370ml Head & Shoulders bottle, and the packaging is claimed to be fully recyclable. The Head & Shoulders Bare formulation contains an anti-dandruff formula that is free of silicones, sulphates, and dyes. BARE Pure Clean for an oily scalp and hair and BARE Soothing Hydration for a dry scalp and hair –offering coconut water and orchid and aloe scents, respectively –are currently available exclusively at Walmart. Another step towards sustainability saw P&G package its Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Aussie-brand shampoo and conditioner bars in recyclable, FSC-certified paper boxes.

Hoeksche Chips' new bag features a removable corner to easily access the last crumbs.Hoeksche Chips' new bag features a removable corner to easily access the last crumbs.ThePackHubHoeksche Packaging Innovation Solves Decades-Old Chip Problem

Dutch chip manufacturer Hoeksche Chips has introduced a packaging innovation to solve a problem that they say has ‘haunted chip eaters for decades’ –how to get to the crumbs at the bottom of chip packets. The company says these are impossible to get out without losing human dignity or, worse, making a mess on your clothes or the couch. Thanks to their new ‘Flavor Saver’ technology, the bottom left portion of the bag can be removed so that the customer can utilize the ‘corner funnel technology’ to get to the remaining tastiest morsels. Together with global advertising agency Wunderman Thompson and their offices in Atlanta and Amsterdam, the removable corner was devised so that nothing, not a single crumb, of those delicious chips would go to waste. Hoeksche Chips ‘Salt & Balsamic Vinegar’ including the Hoeksche corner are now available at all specialty stores in the Netherlands.

Grupo Calvo's new fish can uses less steel and allows for easy removal of fish product.Grupo Calvo's new fish can uses less steel and allows for easy removal of fish product.ThePackHubGrupo Calvo and Tata Collaboration Produces Lightweight, Consumer-Friendly Can

A collaboration between steel giant Tata and Spanish canned fish producer Grupo Calvo has resulted in a new consumer-friendly can, which the companies say reduces food waste, enhances shelf impact, and takes lightweighting of steel for packaging “to new heights”. The key to the success of its collaboration is a new product called Protact which, it is claimed, offers a unique internal polypropylene (PP) layer which enables a groundbreaking direct seal concept. This concept eliminates the need for a traditional can ring and delivers a 24% steel weight reduction overall. Grupo Calvo could also use its innovative Vuelca Fácil or ‘Easy Flip’ aluminum film lid, which allows the can to be opened easily and safely. The PP coating reportedly contributes to reducing food waste by enabling the tuna to slide cleanly from the upturned can with no residue. Also, it allows for a 15% reduction in food oil.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Procter & Gamble
Walmart
Fill out the form below to request more information about Head & Shoulders Roll and Squeeze Shampoo Bottle, Hoeksche Removable Chip Bag Corner, Grupo Calvo Consumer-Friendly Fish Can
Related Stories
Packaging waste sortation at a materials recovery facility (MRF).
Package Design
Column: Is HolyGrail 2.0 Proving Viable at Scale?
Cisk's new design incorporates modernizations of traditional elements.
Package Design
Maltese Brewer Cisk Modernizes Design
Scope Squeez in the 50 mL bottle is available in two varieties, Original Mint and Cool Peppermint.
Package Design
Scope’s Palm-Sized Concentrate Bottle Enables Customization
Since its launch, plant-based cleaning products company Puracy has pursued sustainable packaging, landing on the Clean Can refillable/reusable packaging system, with refills in an aluminum can.
Package Design
Refill System Lets Consumers ‘Crack, Snap, and Clean’ in 10 Seconds
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 64a5b69a68afa
Secondary/End-of-Line
Cartoning Equipment Explained
Cartoning machines play a crucial role in packaging a wide range of products, from wine bottles to pet food cans to bagged candy. Join us as we delve into the world of cartoning equipment and discover its various forms and applications.
With the help of supporters and conservation allies along with initiatives that include Pack4Good, Canopy reports that it has played pivotal roles in securing large-scale conservation gains in 39 million acres of ancient and endangered forests.
Sustainability
Canopy Pack4Good Initiative Seeks to Save Forests
Head & Shoulders Bare anti-dandruff shampoo's new recyclable bottle allows consumers to use every last drop of product.
Package Design
Head & Shoulders, Hoeksche, and Grupo Calvo Introduce Packaging Designed for Consumer Convenience
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Ep 121
PMMI News
unPACKed podcast: Managing Risk with PMMI ANSI Standard
The pharmaceutical and medical device sector is growing in 2023, but has growth has slowed in comparison to 2022.
Business Intelligence
Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Investments Decelerate in 2023
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Come explore the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
Register now and save!
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
53313 A 1
Narrow Aisle Picking Cart
The Narrow Stock Truck from New Age Industrial is designed to hold up to five hand truck loads worth of product, making it ideal for picking operations that require frequent movement of goods.
Cartoning Machine
2-Axis Scan Head for Digital Printing
More Products
In Print
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »