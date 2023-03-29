New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

New Spirits Designs Embrace Storytelling

New label designs for Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey and Scottish vodka brand Glen’s use myth and provenance, respectively, to reinforce brand heritage and attract new consumers.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 29, 2023
In creating the package design for its limited-edition Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey, Silent Pool Distillers employed both elegant design details and storytelling to produce a sophisticated and evocative bottle design.
In creating the package design for its limited-edition Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey, Silent Pool Distillers employed both elegant design details and storytelling to produce a sophisticated and evocative bottle design.

In the realm of packaging design, several common strategies span various categories. Yet, within individual markets, distinct tactics are utilized, influenced by an array of factors like the product, consumer expectations for the category, and the competitive environment. The packaging of alcoholic beverages, particularly spirits, is especially dependent on package design to convey quality

In several articles on his company’s website, Kevin Smith, founding partner of CPG brand development agency SmashBrand, points to how the competitiveness of the premium liquor market has impacted packaging design in the category. “A premium spirits packaging design once assumed premium authority with custom glass bottles and unique corks,” he writes. “Now, custom packaging requires the smallest, most intricate details, along with the right label design to catch the consumer’s eye.”

In addressing current trends in spirits packaging design, Smith notes that storytelling continues to be a driving factor. “There’s an element of history poured from custom glass packaging into the glass of the customer,” he says.

In creating the package design for its limited-edition Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey, Silent Pool Distillers employed both elegant design details and storytelling to produce a sophisticated and evocative bottle design. Silent Pool worked with brand design and innovation agency Seymourpowell, directing them to “purposely ‘go against the grain’ and challenge the visual language of the category,” according to the design firm.

   Read related article, “Spirits Bottle for Veteran-Owned Whiskey Brand Hits its Target.”

The legend behind the product’s name is born from the original Silent Pool tale of a young maiden, the woodcutter’s daughter, who met her untimely death upon drowning. Shares Seymourpowell, the design was inspired in equal part by the essence of the idyllic English Surrey Hills landscape and the metropolitan dynamism of New York, reflecting the product’s uncommon blend of British and American whiskey.

“The design is a modern and bold reinterpretation of traditional whiskey cues, to attract a new audience looking for an accessible route into whiskey,” Seymourpowell explains. The base label nods to these old traditions in its familiar embellishments and typographic language, while contemporizing through a modern choice for the variant color palette. The gestural and dynamic WD word mark conveys the confident attitude of the brand.”

The Woodcutter’s Daughter character is immortalized through the crafting detail within the typographic treatment of the WD brand mark. Her profile is celebrated within a distinctive “S” character shape. This iconic detail reappears on top of the closure and features as a focal point on the neck label. 

Weaving around the silhouette on the neck label are stylized illustrations of the native flora and fauna that surround the Silent Pool. These are depicted in warm copper tones, embellished with hot foil stamping. This ethereal location also inspired the batch name for the first whiskey, Speckled Wood.

Scotland’s best known vodka brand, Glen’s, worked with creative agency Thirst on a redesign of its packaging that leans into the brand’s roots while giving it new relevance.Scotland’s best known vodka brand, Glen’s, worked with creative agency Thirst on a redesign of its packaging that leans into the brand’s roots while giving it new relevance.In another example of the use of storytelling in spirits packaging design, Scotland’s best known vodka brand, Glen’s, worked with creative agency Thirst on a redesign of its packaging that leans into the brand’s roots while giving it new relevance. The first major brand refresh in nearly 20 years, the redesign of The Loch Lomond Group brand was done to help pave the way for the growth of Glen’s into new markets by targeting a more serious end of the market, celebrating its Scottish provenance.

According to Thirst Creative Director Matt Burns, the agency’s primary challenge was to overcome the brand’s drifting sense of identity. “For over 20 years Glen’s has been part of the fabric of Scottish culture, synonymous with so much of what the nation is famous for—its sense of wit and fun. Yet with ongoing fragmentation and a drifting sense of identity affecting quality perception and impeding growth, it was time to reassess the brand direction.

“We wanted to move it away from emulating inauthentic provenance and instead take pride and confidence in its own roots, at the same time retaining its distinct demeanor and straightforward quality that appeal to smart, value-seeking consumers and bring a refreshing lift to the category.”

    Read how spirits brand Beg Distiliaria designed a refill system for its premium artisanal gin.

Thirst’s rich visual contemporary reimagining of Glen’s Vodka is based in its heritage. A red, white, and gold palette remain, as do lions on the brandmark, but they have been recrafted to amplify the brand’s reliable taste experience, along with a simplified monogram and the addition of a quality panel, which together add authenticity and origin to the product story. 

Refreshed and modern typography against the core palette of red and white underpin provenance, process, and experience as the basis for Glen’s off-pack brand and product messaging—“Proudly Original,” “Extra Smooth,” “Triple Distilled,” and “Produced and Bottled in Scotland.” 

Concludes Burns, “With a fresh new story to tell and visual equities to convey it, this fresher, more modern Glen’s stakes its claim to everyday quality, and paves the way for the brand’s braver growth ambitions.” 

Companies in this article
Thirst
SmashBrand
Seymourpowell
Related Stories
Zapvision Persil In Store
Package Design
Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR
Paper-based coffee pods are the result of a collaboration between Bellarud AB, Syntegon, and Huhtamaki.
Package Design
Beyond Boxes: Paper’s New Looks, Functionality
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
In creating the package design for its limited-edition Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey, Silent Pool Distillers employed both elegant design details and storytelling to produce a sophisticated and evocative bottle design.
Package Design
New Spirits Designs Embrace Storytelling
New label designs for Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey and Scottish vodka brand Glen’s use myth and provenance, respectively, to reinforce brand heritage and attract new consumers.
Formic palletizer in the GreenSeed facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation
Zapvision Persil In Store
Package Design
Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 108
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 3 - Paper
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Loma
Compact X-ray System
Loma’s X5C compact X-ray system is designed to detects all types of metal, calcified bone, glass, or dense plastics. It can also be used for basic product integrity tests such as missing items, object checking, and fill level.
Collaborative Cobot
Mobile Robot
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »