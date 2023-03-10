New Tool: ProSource
Gallery: Personal Care Packaging at Natural Products Expo West 2023

From insect repellant products to hair care bars and refillable dog shampoo, check out some of the products on show at this years' Expo West in Anaheim.

Keren Sookne
Mar 10, 2023
Alzoo

Pets

Above, Alzoo offers a reusable bottle designed to be used with the company’s concentrated shampoo powder sachets.

Aromatherapy

Breatherapy Aromatherapy

Breatherapy offers its on-body aromatherapy in the form of hydrogel patches. Pouches come packed in paperboard cartons featuring instructional diagrams.

Personal care and beauty

Happy Nuts

In addition to its body care products, Happy Nuts has partnered with the Prostate Cancer Institute at the National University of Ireland - Galway to provide funding for scientific research to cure prostate cancer, and sells an at-home test for prostate cancer screening.

Hi Bar Shampoo And Face Bars

HiBAR seeks to eliminate single-use plastic with solid-format products for hair, body, and skin in recycle-ready paperboard packaging.

Butter&me Scrub

Butter & Me’s colorful, TSA-friendly body scrub bars are packaged in a slide-out paperboard sleeve.


Lafes DeodorantA number of paperboard deodorant packages were seen at the show, including these from Lafe’s (above) and Humble Brands (below).

Humble Paper Deodorant


Oral care

Periobrite

Periobite showcased a packaging update for its mouthwash at the show.


Insect care

Magic Patch Itch Relief

Buzzpatch Mosquito Patches deliver mosquito bite relief in a bright 27-count pouch.

Cliganic Mosquito

Cliganic MOSQUITO REPELLENT PATCHeS and bracelet pouches feature woodsy imagery.


