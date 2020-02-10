Embossed Labels for Wine and Spirits

Great Lakes Label uses the highest quality equipment and technology available on the market. Its use of Kodak Flexcel NX Plates guarantees the highest quality label with unrivaled artwork reproduction.

Great Lakes Label stays up-to-date on market trends and continues to seek out the newest innovations, whether that be in equipment, label design, or technology - it strives to stay relevant and ahead of the game. With in-house departments in R&D, Art, and Quality Assurance, Great Lakes Label ensures that labels will be printed at the highest quality with the best technology.

GLL is a Graphic Measures International (GMI) Certified Print Facility, assuring customers that colors will stay true and consistent.

To see Great Lakes’s portfolio, click here.

