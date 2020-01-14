WWP Names Chief Executive Officer

Kirschbaum brings a decades-long record of advancement and achievement in the consumer goods industry and takes the helm during a period of accelerated growth for WWP.

He has a reputation for strengthening complex operations through initiatives that increase quality, efficiency, and customer service. This demonstrated success will be leaned upon as WWP branches out far beyond its traditional packaging roots with the acquisition of the Cosmetic Design Group whose offerings include design, packaging, assembly, displays, regulatory, and warehousing services and cosmetics packaging provider Design Quest.

Kirschbaum’s managerial background includes serving as an Operating Partner for investment firm Z Capital Group, LLC. He also served as COO at Nu World Beauty as well as President of Modere, a health/wellness and personal care products supplier. In addition, Kirschbaum previously sat on the Board of Directors for several prominent companies, including Mrs. Fields Famous Brands, Twin-Star International and Xperience Restaurant Group. Earlier in his career, Kirschbaum also held leadership positions at L’Oreal and Cosmetic Essence Innovation.

“We are very excited to have Josh as the new CEO at WWP,” said Jonathan Zhu—Managing Director at Bain Capital, which acquired WWP in 2018. “Bain Capital sees the global beauty market as highly attractive in light of steady consumer demand and ongoing product innovation. We are confident that Josh will lead the team at WWP in providing differentiating packaging solutions to our customers.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the WWP team and lead the company into the next growth and expansion phase,” said Kirschbaum. “As we enter the new decade, we’ll continue to leverage the company’s core capabilities in packaging design and innovation while significantly expanding turnkey operations, providing customers with more value-added and speed-to-market services.”



