Evian’s New Sparkling Water in Aluminum, PET

Consumers can choose which recyclable container format they prefer for Evian’s new sparkling variety.

Feb 8th, 2022
Evian Sparkling Water

It is now available in both a 33-cL aluminum can and a 100% recycled 1-L PET plastic bottle.

“Evian Sparkling represents new possibilities for the brand, as we reimagine our uniquely sourced water into an exciting new product,” says Shweta Harit, VP of marketing at Evian. “This new product contains the perfect level of sparkles with its fine bubbles creating a subtle taste and gentle intensity. Available for the first time in recyclable aluminum cans, this latest innovation demonstrates our longstanding pioneering spirit that runs through everything we do at Evian.”

Last year Evian launched a new in-home water ‘bubble’ solution, Evian re(new), with a significant reduction in plastic packaging.

The company was certified carbon neutral globally in spring 2020 and achieved a B Corp status certification in 2021.

Blair Kralick, CEO, äkta
Sustainable Packaging for Cannabis Grows
Cannabis CEO Blair Kralick discusses the importance of greater use of sustainable packaging in the market and the challenges of balancing eco-friendliness with regulations.
Feb 7th, 2022
Nobelus
Recyclable Unsupported Film
Nobelus launches cellulose-based EcoElement™ CLS unsupported, 100% plastic-free film. The 80-gauge film is available in both matte and gloss finishes.
Feb 4th, 2022
Smart Plastic Technologies Pf Nonwovens And Smart Plastic Technol
PFNonwovens Partners with Smart Plastic Technologies
The companies signed an exclusive joint development agreement for the use of Smart Plastic’s patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology in PFNonwovens’ hygiene and medical nonwoven products.
Feb 4th, 2022
Lagunitas 1
Lagunitas, Blue Moon Test Glass 'Flight Pack,' or 'Drinktainer' Concept
Craft brewer Lagunitas was an early adopter of this tap room-friendly packaging system from O-I. Called Flight Packs, they offer beer fans a unique way to bring the taproom tasting experience home.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Am Fiber Product Grouping On Grass Article
Amcor Launches Paper-based Packaging Products
Amcor launches the AmFiber platform of paper-based packaging products designed to help redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging by providing a wider range of features and functional benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Fdvf21 2 Large
Paperboard Spoon
Cardbox Packaging’s paperboard Karlo Spoon is designed for dairy and convenience food on the go. It is easy to assemble, attach to the product, or even insert into the lid.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Chobani Paper Cup
Chobani Dips Toes into Paper Packaging Trend
Chobani says its new paper cup marks a milestone in its efforts to reduce plastic use and put more sustainable packaging on shelves across America.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Francine Covelli, founder of Nourish Juice Bar, jumped on the chance to get her juices into Petainer kegs, getting them to partner with Hiperbaric to enable high pressure processing in the containers.
HPP and PET Kegs Help Juice Maker Tap the Market
Watching cold brew and kombucha companies take their products to market in kegs, Nourish Juice Bar wanted to do the same. But it needed to merge high pressure processing from Hiperbaric with plastic kegs from Petainer.
Jan 31st, 2022
The tare gross weighing system accounts for variable-weight glass jars by weighing the empty jar, filling the jar with cannabis flower, weighing the filled jar, and finally validating the contents’ weight by comparing the feeding scale weight with the post-fill scale weight.
Cannabis Weighing System Accounts for Variable Container Weights
Container weight variability for the painted glass jars in this application made precision dosing of the expensive product difficult. Find out how a unique filling and weighing system overcame the problem.
Jan 31st, 2022
Cartons for Charlotte’s Web’s products are offset-printed with PMS and dense black inks, in-line with a UV matte coating, a UV spot gloss coating, and Diamond’s DiamondTouch™ soft-touch coating.
Charlotte’s Web CBD Seeks Like-minded Sustainability Packaging Partner
To support its motto of ‘Do well by doing good,’ CBD pioneer Charlotte’s Web selects similarly positioned Diamond Packaging to supply FSC-certified, recycled-content and recyclable cartons for a range of its products.
Jan 31st, 2022
Revolution Plastic Film
Revolution Launches Updated Brand Identity
Revolution moves to a single brand identity to better serve markets with sustainable manufacturing and recycling solutions.
Jan 27th, 2022
Untitled
Smart Plastic Technologies, Munchkin, Inc. Announce Partnership
Smart Plastic Technologies and Munchkin, Inc. signed an exclusive joint development agreement to create baby lifestyle products using Smart Plastic’s patent-pending ECLIPSE™ technology.
Jan 27th, 2022
Südpack New Website
Südpack Launches Redesigned Website
The goal of Südpack’s website relaunch is to provide a special kind of information experience—and to also adapt the positioning of its brand due to the sharp changes in market requirements.
Jan 27th, 2022
A clear, lidded PET cup lets the two stars of the show shine through on a shelf: fresh berries and Chobani brand yogurt.
Multi-component Pack Checks All the Boxes for DIY Berry Yogurt Parfaits
With an existing 4-oz Chobani PP yogurt pack format as a starting point, berry parfait product collaborator Naturipe worked backward and reverse-engineered an optimized PET cup and closure that nests components and seals them into a single package.
Jan 26th, 2022
For the tube graphics, was looking for a Scandinavian pop-art feel for the packaging to align with the brand’s name, which in Swedish means authentic, genuine, real, and true.
Paper Tube Differentiates a Unique Brand of Cannabis
Live-rosin cannabis maker äkta, one of only two in the space that is single-source, selects a paper tube package for its vape cartridges and concentrates for its sustainability and approachable design.
Jan 26th, 2022
Greencoat Gerbers Poultry 9446495599 O[3]
Recyclable Poultry Packaging
DS Smith offers the Greencoat® recyclable, coated wax replacement packaging box designed for the poultry industry.
Jan 25th, 2022
Ring Corridor+copy
Ring Container Technologies Invests in MSU School of Packaging Building Renovation
Ring Container made a $1.5 million gift to the Michigan State University (MSU) School of Packaging to support renovations to the School of Packaging building.
Jan 20th, 2022
Steak Cpvac Edit
Breathable Vacuum Packaging Film
Profol Americas introduces PP-based CPVac™ breathable vacuum packaging coextruded film designed to ensure fresh red meat and produce retain their color for shelf presentation.
Jan 18th, 2022
More in Materials & containers
Unknown
Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI
With the acquisition of SAPICI, a manufacturer of high-performance polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging, and industrial adhesives, Sun Chemical will add to it capabilities to develop and produce polymers for its portfolio.
Jan 10th, 2022
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Acquires Zuckerman Honickman and Vessel Packaging
Acquisitions will enhance TricorBraun’s presence in beverage packaging market.
Jan 7th, 2022
Corrugatyed Shortage
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2021 - #2: COVID Trickle-Down Tied to Potential Corrugated Shortage
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Check out this March 2021 article, #2 on our countdown, on a pandemic-related potential corrugated shortage.
Jan 1st, 2022
Among the new formats are a hexagonal paper tube for the Smarties Giant Tube, a multipack consisting of paper tubes held together with a label, a paper bag for small cartons of mini Smarties, and a stand-up pouch.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2021 - #3: Nestlé Achieves ‘Paperization’ of Confectionery Packaging
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Check out this March 2021 article, #3 on our countdown, on Nestlé's transition from plastic to paper on 419 SKUs of candy.
Dec 31st, 2021
Dove Refillable Deodorant 6 60009dbb75f58
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2021 - #7: Dove’s Sleek New Refillable Deodorant Pack
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Anne Marie Mohan's report on Dove's refillable stainless steel deodorant comes in at #7.
Dec 27th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3577320 218476 841bcaae 0a8d 4199 A21c 49d9f6d19f61 0
Spartech Acquires Crawford Industries
Spartech, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, expanded its plastics conversion capabilities through the acquisition of Crawford Industries, L.L.C.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Consumers can use Blueland’s reusable steel Forever Tins to store their laundry tablets and laundry booster powder.
Blueland Adds to Plastic-Free Laundry Products Lineup
Further advancing its plastic-free packaging mission, non-toxic household cleaning products company Blueland introduces a laundry booster powder packed in a compostable pouch, with a reusable steel tin for storage.
Dec 20th, 2021
Logo 615c5dfc5f0dc
Rohrer Corp. Acquires Jay Packaging Group
This acquisition will strengthen the combined capabilities of both companies in the areas of high-end printing and decorating, carded blister, thermoformed, and folded carton packaging.
Dec 20th, 2021
Pw Title
Advanced Recycling Yields Virgin-Quality Recycled Plastic; P&G on Board
Advanced recycling, a complementary new technology to mechanical recycling, uses otherwise hard-to-recycle materials to create virgin-quality plastic. Big brands like P&G are early adopters.
Dec 17th, 2021
Logo Mobile No Tm
Liberty Packaging Acquires Alois Box Co.
Liberty Diversified International (LDI), a manufacturer of corrugated packaging containers and point-of-purchase display, has acquired Alois Box Co. located in Chicago.
Dec 16th, 2021
Mrp Logo 614208b601bea
Mold-Rite Plastics Celebrates its Ohio Facility’s 50th Anniversary
Plastic closures manufacturer, Mold-Rite Plastics, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. Founded in 1971 as Weatherchem Corp., the company has a long history of creating innovative dispensing closures.
Dec 16th, 2021
Logo Cmjn
Arjobex/MDV Becomes Polyart
Following the recent merger between Arjobex and MDV, manufacturers of specialty label facestock, packaging, and advertising signage substrates, the new group adopted the name Polyart.
Dec 15th, 2021