Evian’s New Sparkling Water in Aluminum, PET

It is now available in both a 33-cL aluminum can and a 100% recycled 1-L PET plastic bottle.

“Evian Sparkling represents new possibilities for the brand, as we reimagine our uniquely sourced water into an exciting new product,” says Shweta Harit, VP of marketing at Evian. “This new product contains the perfect level of sparkles with its fine bubbles creating a subtle taste and gentle intensity. Available for the first time in recyclable aluminum cans, this latest innovation demonstrates our longstanding pioneering spirit that runs through everything we do at Evian.”

Last year Evian launched a new in-home water ‘bubble’ solution, Evian re(new), with a significant reduction in plastic packaging.

The company was certified carbon neutral globally in spring 2020 and achieved a B Corp status certification in 2021.

