Amorepacific and Eastman Collaborate on Introducing Advances in Sustainable Packaging

Amorepacific will use Eastman's Cristal™ Renew copolyester with certified recycled content* for its LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask product line.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Eastman Chemical Co.
Dec 9th, 2021
Laneige Wsm 21 Ad Product Cut 1

“Cristal Renew and Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technologies will play a crucial role in helping us achieve the commitments laid out in our '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise,' without sacrificing the premier beauty experience customers expect from Amorepacific," said Jung Changwook, senior vice president of Amorepacific development and purchasing division.

Eastman's molecular recycling technologies break down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into building blocks used to create new materials that are comparable to traditional materials in clarity, luster and mechanical properties. Using molecular recycling to make these materials diverts plastic waste from landfills, incinerators and the environment. The process also reduces the use of fossil resources and results in 20%–50% lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional manufacturing.

For Amorepacific, Cristal Renew is key to creating recycled-content packaging that lives up to its signature beauty aesthetic, renowned worldwide. Cristal Renew, available with 30% and 50% certified recycled content*, gives the skin care leader brilliant, crystal clear packaging that enhances its products and customer experience.

"It's an honor to be selected as a partner in Amorepacific's sustainability journey," said Glenn Goldman, commercial director for Plastics at Eastman. "We look forward to working further with them to bring new innovations to market, beginning with the LANEIGE launch before the end of the year."

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Cristal™ Renew copolyesters using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.


Companies in this article
Eastman Chemical Co.
Laneige Wsm 21 Ad Product Cut 1
Amorepacific and Eastman Collaborate on Introducing Advances in Sustainable Packaging
Amorepacific will use Eastman's Cristal™ Renew copolyester with certified recycled content* for its LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask product line.
Dec 9th, 2021
Pictured from left are CEO Alison Whritenour, Director of Packaging Development Derrick Lawrence, Manager of Packaging Development Kelly Murosky, and Global Director of Advocacy and Sustainability Ashley Orgain.
Sustainable Packaging—Seventh Generation Keeps Moving the Needle
Seventh Generation, which was knee-deep in sustainable packaging when it was hardly even a thing, is waiting for their CPG peers to sense the urgency and catch up—now.
Dec 9th, 2021
Picture 1 Flat Map For Sliced Cheese
Recyclable Packaging for Sliced Food Products
Sealpac’s FlatMap® modified atmosphere packaging is designed for sliced products such as meat, dairy, and seafood. It allows products to be placed on a flat cardboard carrier made from bleached or unbleached fiber.
Dec 8th, 2021
Herbal Essences will be the first P&G brand to use Eastman Renew molecular-recycled plastic in its packaging.
P&G and Herbal Essences' PET Bottles Move to 50% Chemically Recycled PCR
Herbal Essences will be the first P&G brand to use Eastman Renew molecular-recycled plastic in its packaging.
Dec 7th, 2021
VUE Vitamin Tea is hot-fill processed and is packaged in a 59-dia, 20-oz Pacific Round aluminum bottle topped by Silgan’s 38 TZS aluminum ROPP closure.
Two Brands Awarded 0.5 Million Closures Each
Functional beverage PRO.J and VUE Vitamin Tea are announced as the winners of Silgan’s annual Free Closures for a Year Contest.
Dec 7th, 2021
Anora Bag-in-Box Irish Coffee Cocktail
Material Packaging Innovations Include Bag-in-Box Cocktail
Other innovations from November's Innovation Zone report include carton board beverage lids and paper butter packaging.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Nuti Milk Eco Lean
Nutifood Differentiates Its Dairy with Packaging
When launching a series of child- and teen-targeted drinking milk products that aim to boost nutrition and catch the modern consumer’s eye, locally famous Vietnamese food company Nutifood chose Ecolean aseptic packs.
Dec 1st, 2021
Pulpoloco Sangria is packaged in a 250-mL, smooth-finish, aseptic paper can, the CartoCan®, that’s decorated in colorful, mosaic-like graphics.
Paper Can for Sangria is the Full Package
Imported from Spain, Pulpoloco Sangria not only has beautiful branding, but its aseptic paper can is shaped like a traditional beverage can, while using 30% less material than aluminum or PET.
Nov 30th, 2021
Matt Tudball, Senior Editor, Recycling, ICIS
Retailers, Brands Ride the Wave of Ocean-Bound Plastic
Ocean-bound plastic is gaining small but significant traction within the packaging sector, particularly from those in the rPET market.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Sterling Anthony
A Look at Metal Lug Closures
Also known as lug lids, lug caps, and twist caps, lug closures are the choice for a variety of products that are heat-processed and hot-filled in glass jars.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Tipa 608 Pouch Pr
Recyclable Transparent Laminate
TIPA’s T.LAM 608 recyclable transparent laminate is designed for a variety of food packaging applications, including stand-up pouches, zipper pouches, open pouches, side gusseted pouches, and more.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Image by Gousto Recipe Box
Viable Edible Packaging Applications: Rare but Real (and Thought-Provoking)
Edible packaging may never be truly mainstream, but there are niche situations where it can be viable and effective. Recently, applications have leapt off the conceptual drawing board and into commercialized projects for beta testing.
Nov 19th, 2021
Liquibox E1583017904737 5ef23f55514a9
Liquibox Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Liquibox employees traded balloons and streamers for steel toe boots and hairnets for an inspiring week celebrating 60 years of dedication and commitment.
Nov 17th, 2021
Lipman Compostable Packs
Lipman Family Farms Expands Compostable Packaging
Lipman Family Farms expanded its compostable packaging line, furthering the company’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable practices from farm to shelf.
Nov 10th, 2021
For its Herbal Tattoo Series products, the brand chose industrially compostable Sulapac Nordic Collection by Quadpack.
Compostable Skincare Packs Signal Shift in Tattoo Culture Values
Manik Skincare chooses packaging made from wood- and plant-based materials for its vegan tattoo aftercare products, targeted a new breed of nature-oriented tattoo enthusiasts.
Nov 9th, 2021
Klockner Pentaplast Pet Blister Film
Recycled Content Packaging Innovations
See five examples of innovative recyclable content packaging from ThePackHub’s October Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Nov 4th, 2021
Graphic Packaging International Logo 6123c4e55ffdc
Graphic Packaging Completes Acquisition of AR Packaging Group
Graphic Packaging Holding Co., a vertically-integrated provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, completed the acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB, Europe’s second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Instead of having to be discarded, the edible film dissolves harmlessly in water as the meal is cooked.
Meal Kit Brand Tests 'World’s First' Edible, Dissolvable Flexible Film Made from Pea Protein
Meal kit pioneer Gousto Recipe Box trialed a pea protein-based film that exhibits many of the barrier properties that plastic offers. But instead of having to be discarded, the edible film dissolves harmlessly in hot water as the meal is cooked.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Michelman Cms Partnership News Release High Resolution Image
Michelman and CMS Industrial Technologies Enter into Strategic Partnership
CMS Industrial Technologies, LLC will manufacture Michelman’s coating equipment, including rod coaters, press rod coaters, blade coaters, spray coaters, and slide-angle testers and perform engineering, part replacement, and service.
Nov 1st, 2021
Beginning in September 2021, Emmi began offering its Caffè Latte RTD iced-coffee line in the U.K. in packaging made with 30% chemically recycled PP.
RTD Coffee Package Uses 30% Chemically Recycled PP
International dairy products company Emmi transitions to packaging with 30% rPP from chemical recycling for its Caffè Latte line of RTD iced coffee drinks in the U.K., becoming the first in the category to do so.
Nov 1st, 2021
More in Materials & containers
Mars has removed the black PE film liner from its Maltesers candy box, replacing it with a dispersion-coated barrier board from Metsä Board.
Mars’s Switch to Barrier Coating Cuts 18 T-Rexes worth of PE
Mars removes the black polyethylene film from the inside of its iconic Maltesers candy box, replacing it with a recyclable, dispersion-coated barrier board that will reduce its use of plastic by 82 metric tons.
Oct 20th, 2021
Freshly wrapped paperboard trays of fresh sausages emerge from the cling film application system.
Breakthrough in Compostable Film
Management at this family-owned third-generation producer of classic British sausages is hoping its efforts on the sustainable packaging front will be copied globally.
Oct 20th, 2021
The new Lidl product, made exclusively for the Irish market, will feature Angus and dry-aged Angus with full farm-to-fork traceability from Liffey Meats.
Liffey Meats and Graphic Packaging International Support Lidl’s Sustainability Goals
Liffey Meats and Graphic Packaging International are given the Processor/Supplier Partnership Category award in ProFood World's SEMA.
Oct 19th, 2021
(left to right) Jon McClure, president, Pregis South Carolina operations; David Timm, division president, Pregis Performance Flexibles; South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster; Kevin Baudhuin, CEO, Pregis; and Dan Zamlong, managing director, Warburg Pincus.
Pregis Opens New Packaging Film Extrusion Facility
Sustainability figures prominently in both the new Andersen, S.C., building and the materials produced within it as part of Pregis’ 2021 $140 million capex investment in new production capabilities.
Oct 15th, 2021
The new line of Oddlygood oat yogurts
Oddlygood Expands Plant-Based Product Line with New Oat Yogurt Offering
Valio, maker of Finlandia brand of cheeses and butter, created the new alternative yogurt line as part of the growing suite of plant-based products from their ‘Oddlygood’ brand.
Oct 5th, 2021
Creapaper grasspap
Ranpak Makes Strategic Investment in Creapaper GmbH
Ranpak Holdings Corp. invested in Creapaper GmbH, the inventor of grasspaper and provider of grasspaper products.
Oct 5th, 2021
The cylindrical shape of the PET kegs adapts well to the processing chamber of the Hiperbaric HPP in-pack units.
PET Kegs Meet High Pressure Processing
Hiperbaric teamed up with Petainer, putting its One Way PET Keg under pressure to enable the cold-pressed juice market to take advantage of keg dispensing.
Oct 4th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 09 29 At 12 55 42 Pm
Pet-food Bag-in-Box is Recyclable, E-comm Ready
Mondi’s FlexiBag in Box comprises a mono-material flexible pouch coupled with a corrugated box that is Amazon SIOC-approved for e-commerce, is compatible with existing pet-food packaging lines, and can be fully recycled.
Sep 29th, 2021
PakTech Awarded for Global Sustainability for Unique Handles
When PakTech handles are recycled, they are transformed back into recycled resin and used to make new handles, composite lumber, flower pots, pipes, park benches and more.
Sep 28th, 2021
Untitled
Alcohol-resistant Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph’s Linx 3085 black alcohol-resistant ink is designed for use with its Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet printers (CIJ).
Sep 20th, 2021
Berry Logo Cmyk Square
Berry Global to Expand its North American Foodservice Packaging Operations
Berry will expand its proprietary polypropylene thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets.
Sep 20th, 2021
The biopolymer tube is being used for Spotlight’s line of five toothpaste varieties, each formulated for a specific concern.
Spotlight on Sugarcane-Based Toothpaste Tube
Free-from oral care company Spotlight meets its goal of providing 100% recyclable packaging for its line of toothpaste, using biopolymer tubes made from sugarcane-based polyethylene.
Sep 16th, 2021