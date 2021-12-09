Amorepacific and Eastman Collaborate on Introducing Advances in Sustainable Packaging

“Cristal Renew and Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technologies will play a crucial role in helping us achieve the commitments laid out in our '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise,' without sacrificing the premier beauty experience customers expect from Amorepacific," said Jung Changwook, senior vice president of Amorepacific development and purchasing division.

Eastman's molecular recycling technologies break down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into building blocks used to create new materials that are comparable to traditional materials in clarity, luster and mechanical properties. Using molecular recycling to make these materials diverts plastic waste from landfills, incinerators and the environment. The process also reduces the use of fossil resources and results in 20%–50% lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional manufacturing.

For Amorepacific, Cristal Renew is key to creating recycled-content packaging that lives up to its signature beauty aesthetic, renowned worldwide. Cristal Renew, available with 30% and 50% certified recycled content*, gives the skin care leader brilliant, crystal clear packaging that enhances its products and customer experience.

"It's an honor to be selected as a partner in Amorepacific's sustainability journey," said Glenn Goldman, commercial director for Plastics at Eastman. "We look forward to working further with them to bring new innovations to market, beginning with the LANEIGE launch before the end of the year."

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Cristal™ Renew copolyesters using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.



