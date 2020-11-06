Argha Films Announces U.S. Launch of BOPP Film

Although Arlene is not a new product, Tan was asked about the decision to introduce Arlene brand films at PACK EXPO Connects 2020.

Said Tan, “Arlene, a biaxially oriented polypropylene film, has been used by flexible packaging manufacturers in 60+ countries worldwide for nearly 4 decades. Global brand owners value our consistent quality and great customer service. However, Arlene films are expanding its sustainable packaging varieties and we are very excited to be introducing our new range of Arlene to U.S. customers at PACK EXPO 2020.”

“Arlene films deliver exceptional quality, at competitive prices and come with no hassles! Films make up such a small percentage of the final product and our customers need films with great characteristics that just work. Arlene is engineered to meet packaging needs for protection, sensory, machinability and profitability for any FMCG industries. Arlene is Argha's PP workhorse. The line includes a variety of BOPP grades including a recyclable mono-material structure option rich in PP, rich PE, and polyolefin material. Arlene meets all the trends,” continued Tan.

When asked if people really think of Arlene as trendy, he replied, “Arlene offers U.S. customers specialty and metallized films as well as grades that meet the requirements of the “Sustainable Argha” moniker. We have focused on products for the circular economy since 2017. It’s a big deal for us. Argha has developed special ultra-high barrier formulations that provide better, longer protection that reduces food loss (one of the greatest contributors to reducing world hunger). That means less preservatives in the production process.”

The multitude of newcomers filling the online market sites, where touch and feel is not possible, has become overwhelming. Tan was asked how Arlene can support the brand owner to differentiate themselves.

“Having a premium look that reads online is essential. Arlene offers brand owners a combination of products in matte, metalized, and holographic printing effects for luxury or minimalist design. However, there is still a much larger consumer segment walking the aisles. In addition to the design features we offer brand owners; high barrier transparent films have become an essential packaging component,” said Tan.

