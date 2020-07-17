Pretium Packaging Announces Expansion of its PET Manufacturing Facilities

Pretium Packaging made a $5 million dollar investment in PET stretch blow molding equipment and infrastructure in 6 of its 19 manufacturing locations.

Pretium Packaging
Jul 17th, 2020
Pet Bottle Picture Resized

“This expansion effort provides a comprehensive approach to supporting our existing and new PET customers. We’re adding capacity, stronger redundancy and volume-balancing capabilities, as well as support for the latest PET product innovations, like our hot-fill containers. We’re strategically placing new PET machines in the west, central and east regions of the United States, as a means of providing the most flexible customer delivery solution. This effort also reinforces key tenants to our overall growth strategy, which involves expanding our PET footprint and positioning ourselves geographically close to our customers.” said Kris Nielsen, senior vice president of operations.

This new equipment will provide Pretium with an additional 100 million bottle capacity and the capability of producing containers ranging in size from 6.5 ounce to 11.6 liter. Pretium expects this project to be completed by October 2020.

