Placon Launches New Website

Placon launched its new company website on July 1, 2020. It was designed to incorporate a new shopping cart designated for customer sample requests, making it easier for customers to search, sort, and find stock products.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Placon
Jul 6th, 2020
Placon Logo Simply Better Packaging

They also added more in-depth content and company information to provide users with industry and company information. The new Placon.com was designed to allow users to find information and products using less clicks when compared to their previous website along with being fully compatible with desktop and mobile device formats.

“With our new website, our product and company information is just a click away. Being mobile friendly is key along with the new features we have added that we feel bring more impactful content and product information to our customers. We are very excited to see how our users and customers respond to the new website. We encourage everyone to visit our new website and visit each page,” said Derek Skogen, Senior Product Manager.

Companies in this article
Placon
Videos from PlaconView all videos
Placon's New Placon.com
Placon's New Placon.com
Jul 1st, 2020
Thank You To Our Employees and Customers
Thank You To Our Employees and Customers
Apr 10th, 2020
Placon's NEW Parfait Cups
Placon's NEW Parfait Cups
Jan 31st, 2020
Chroma Color Logo Final 478x200
Chroma Color Corp. Acquires Epolin Chemicals LLC
Chroma Color Corp.’s acquisition of Epolin Chemicals LLC, a manufacturer of near-infrared absorbing dyes and thermoplastic compounds, will help expands its product offerings in targeted growth markets.
Jul 6th, 2020
Placon Logo Simply Better Packaging
Placon Launches New Website
Placon launched its new company website on July 1, 2020. It was designed to incorporate a new shopping cart designated for customer sample requests, making it easier for customers to search, sort, and find stock products.
Jul 6th, 2020
622480
Recycled-Content Copolyester
Eastman offers Tritan Renew copolyester with up to 50% certified recycled content for a variety of products, including reusable sports bottles, food-storage containers, and cosmetics packaging.
Jun 26th, 2020
Spaghetti In Lidding Tray Terphane
Antifog Films
Terphane’s Sealphane 10.63CTAF film is designed to seal to APET trays, packaging fresh produce or other refrigerated products. Trays lidded with the film have higher clarity, reduced fogging, and are easy to peel open, yet offer tamper evidence.
Jun 25th, 2020
Billerud Korsnäs
White Top Kraftliner
BillerudKorsnäs launches Pure Performance, a white top kraftliner that offers packaging material reduction due to its 3-ply construction.
Jun 24th, 2020
Ring Container Smart Can
Recyclable PET Canister
Ring Container Technologies offers the SmartCAN, a100% recyclable PET canister.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Nakuna Helsinki&apos;s fragrance packaging delivers a memorable opening experience with thoughtful and detailed packaging components, with each piece of packaging contributing to the journey to the product itself.
Perfume Carton the Result of Sustainable Thinking
New Finnish luxury fragrance brand selects a lightweight, durable paperboard for its new line of products that mirrors its brand concept and values.
Jun 19th, 2020
Esveydi Rossano and the Crown Brand-Building Packaging team with their 2020 Colored by INX Can Design trophy.
Crown Brand-Building Packaging Wins INX Contest
Crown Brand-Building Packaging utilized the INX Metal Color Catalog to win the Colored by INX Can Design contest.
Jun 18th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Kl&ouml;ckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia.
Klöckner Pentaplast Expands in North America to Support the Pharmaceutical Market
Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical barrier packaging films, broke ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia in the United States.
Jun 1st, 2020
Toray Lumirror Stm Soft Touch Matte med
PET Film
Toray Plastics introduces Lumirror STM Soft-Touch Matte PET film, a matte-coated polyester film designed to simplify the processing and facilitate the manufacture of upscale, soft-touch matte lamination.
May 28th, 2020
7009 Iml Bottle
IML Bottle
Berry Global introduces an 128-oz bottle compatible with in-mold label (IML) decoration that is suitable for a variety of industrial products.
May 26th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Color Matrix Amosorb 4020 G
Oxygen Scavenger for PET
PolyOne launches ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G, a non-nylon based, low-haze oxygen scavenger for PET rigid packaging.
May 18th, 2020
K600i Strawberries Label
Food Packaging Compliant Black Ink
Domino launches UV97BK, a food packaging compliant UV-curable black ink available for use with its K600i high resolution digital ink-jet printer.
May 14th, 2020
Pharma[2]
Holographic Shrink Wrap
NanoGrafix’s announces new innovations within its holographic wrap lineup that includes foil and sustainable options. All options can be printed on digital and flexographic presses.
May 13th, 2020
Fw 200 Resin
Masterbatches for Plastics
MultiPlast Systems announces FW-200 masterbatches with microbial control for a variety of flexible and rigid plastic applications.
May 8th, 2020
Pur Ematte1
Odorless UV Flexo Coating
Cyngient launches PUREmatte, an odorless UV-LED matte overprint coating for flexographic printers.
May 7th, 2020
ESD Protection Films reduce the likelihood of electronic flashovers.
ESD/EMI Protection Films
Schreiner ProTech introduces ESD/EMI protection films and labels that provide protection for high-leverage electrical components against electicity flashovers common to industrial environments.
May 5th, 2020
Shurtape Hp200 Tan 6pack 72x100
Hot Melt Packaging Tape
HP 200 Production Grade hot melt packaging tape from Shurtape is designed to create instant closures on medium-weight cartons.
May 5th, 2020
More in Materials & containers
Kpu
King Plastic Launches King Plastic University
King Plastic Corp. launched King Plastic University, a new eLearning resource platform.
Apr 29th, 2020
Jetstream 2
Food Grade Ink for CIJ Printers
Squid Ink introduces SI-CIJ9351 food grade red ink approved for use in its Streamline 5 and JetStream CIJ printers. It is ideal for use in facilities that require food grade ink.
Apr 24th, 2020
Acucote To Go Label Mockup
TE Closure Labels
Acucote introduces tamper-evident closure labels for food service providers
Apr 23rd, 2020
Sic Creamer Cap
Stock Creamer Closure
Creamer closure from Silgan Closures is a stock cap that incorporates features usually found only in custom closures.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Econoflex Group Crop 1 Downsized
Custom Recycled-Content Shipper
Packlane Inc. launches Econoflex, a 100% recycled-content and recyclable corrugated shipper printed using technology that allows for fine lines and artwork.
Apr 9th, 2020
Anheuser-Busch InBev, one of the largest brewers in the world, will use KeelClip in its U.K. market this spring for some of its brands, including Bud Light. Photo courtesy of Graphic Packaging International.
An Eco-Friendly Alternative to Six-Pack Plastic Rings
KeelClip’s paperboard technology delivers sustainability, branding, and functionality benefits that may convince brands to ditch single-use plastic can carriers for good.
Apr 9th, 2020
Italian coffee roaster Covim offers the Natural Elements line of coffee in 100% bio-based, industrially compostable coffee capsules designed for Nespresso and Lavazza A Modo Mio espresso brewing systems.
Compostable Coffee Capsules Deliver Espresso
Italian coffee roaster Covim produces its own brand and private-label products in 100% bio-based, compostable coffee capsules engineered to meet the unique requirements of European espresso machines.
Apr 8th, 2020
Helpline Plus Smart Headset
End-to-End Connectivity in the Cards for Converters
For label, flexible packaging, folding carton, and corrugated industries, the entire production chain needs to become more agile, flexible, and interconnected, according to one leading converting equipment supplier.
Apr 8th, 2020
Profol CPPeel&circledR; lidding film gives manufacturers a better option for sealing, protecting and marketing food products.
PP Lidding Film
Profol’s CPPeel® lidding film is an alternative to lidding films containing aluminum, metallized PET, or paper/PE. It is 100% recyclable.
Apr 6th, 2020
Eco Products Meat Tray
Compostable Meat and Produce Trays
Eco-Products introduces meat and produce trays made from sugarcane for grocery stores and food processors seeking compostable options.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Videojet Cool Black Solvent Tij Ink
Thermal Inkjet Ink
Videojet Technologies launches Cool Black Solvent thermal inkjet (TIJ) ink designed to provide users with a 12-month cartridge shelf-life, excellent performance in low temperature environments, and a no-CMR ink option.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020