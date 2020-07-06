Placon Launches New Website

They also added more in-depth content and company information to provide users with industry and company information. The new Placon.com was designed to allow users to find information and products using less clicks when compared to their previous website along with being fully compatible with desktop and mobile device formats.

“With our new website, our product and company information is just a click away. Being mobile friendly is key along with the new features we have added that we feel bring more impactful content and product information to our customers. We are very excited to see how our users and customers respond to the new website. We encourage everyone to visit our new website and visit each page,” said Derek Skogen, Senior Product Manager.