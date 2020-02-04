Dessert Packaging

Placon introduced its Crystal Seal reFresh Parfait Line specifically for parfaits and similar dessert products. Available in 8- or 12-oz cup sizes with flat, dome, or pedestal lid options.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Placon
Feb 4th, 2020
Hero 2 Parfait Shadow No Backing Cmyk

The new line is making a statement to setup itself apart by offering a tamper-evident feature and supporting sustainability by being made using 75% or more of Placon’s EcoStar post-consumer PET material and is 100% recyclable.

The parfait product line is offering a variety of features that will keep products safe, allowing for increased shelf visibility in combination with stacking or inverting the base to become the lid. Each cup has been engineered to incorporate a tamper-evident feature to ensure product inside stays safe until consumer purchase. Each cup comes in a flat, dome, or pedestal lid option to provide merchandising flexibility depending on the product in each cup. With a single- and two-compartment insert tray options and a lid insert, wet or dry ingredients are kept separated from the main cup portion until ready for consumption. This is perfect for storing granola in the lid, using the lid insert and then adding to yogurt parfait when ready to mix. The pedestal base cup has the option to invert, making a great option to put dips or sauces in the bottom portion and highlight the main product on the shelf.

“With the new parfait line, we are able to offer our customers a unique set of features and authentic sustainability story to support a truly better packaging experience,” said Ben Brummerhop, Placon’s Stock Food Sales Manager.

Companies in this article
Placon
Videos from PlaconView all videos
Placon's NEW Parfait Cups
Placon's NEW Parfait Cups
Jan 31st, 2020
Placon Medical Video
Placon Medical Video
Jan 8th, 2020
2020 Placon's United Way Campaign
2020 Placon's United Way Campaign
Sep 18th, 2019
Hero 2 Parfait Shadow No Backing Cmyk
Dessert Packaging
Placon introduced its Crystal Seal reFresh Parfait Line specifically for parfaits and similar dessert products. Available in 8- or 12-oz cup sizes with flat, dome, or pedestal lid options.
Feb 4th, 2020
Boyer&apos;s Food Markets is the first to use the new Eeasy Lid for jars of its Darci&apos;s private-label pasta sauces.
New Pasta Sauce Jar Lid is 40% Easier to Open
Regional grocer debuts new lid for its vacuum-packed sauce jar that uses a proprietary push-button technology that makes it easier for consumers to open the jar.
Feb 1st, 2020
Colbert Operations Manager Jeff MacDougall (far l.), and Production Manager Pat Gibbons (lt. blue shirt) work with Colbert&rsquo;s press operators on the new RMGT press.
Colbert Packaging Installs New State-of-the-Art RMGT Printing Press
Further demonstrating ongoing capital investment and increased capacity for customers.
Jan 21st, 2020
MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) preserves food and extends shelf life
MAP Leads Fresh Food Preservation Methods
Modified Atmosphere Packaging is prevalent among participants of a new PMMI Business Intelligence report, but technologies such as High Pressure Processing (HPP) are continuing to expand as well.
Jan 20th, 2020
News Moda Partnership
Amcor Announces Partnership with Moda
Amcor announced its partnership with New Zealand-based Moda vacuum packaging systems in North America and Latin America to offer innovative packaging solutions.
Jan 16th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Zummitt
Zummit Plastics’s Film Main Component in Growth Plans
Zummit Plastics, a relatively new stretch film maker in Arizona is looking to capitalize on growing environmental awareness regarding the use of plastics.
Jan 15th, 2020
Josh Kirschbaum
WWP Names Chief Executive Officer
WWP, a provider of cosmetic packaging components, tubes, and full-service turnkey solutions, named Josh Kirschbaum CEO.
Jan 14th, 2020
Photo 5
Report: Innovative New Materials at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten intrepid Packaging World editors fanned out across PACK EXPO Las Vegas in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found.
Jan 13th, 2020
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Untitled 12 39 18 Pm
TricorBraun Acquires Packaging Solutions, Inc.
Packaging manufacturer TricorBraun acquired Minneapolis-based Packaging Solutions, Inc. (PSI), a rigid packaging distributor serving several markets, including pharmaceutical, pet food, and personal care.
Jan 7th, 2020
Digital Pack Logo
New Global Association of HP PageWide Presses Formed
Nine corrugated converters with HP PageWide presses formed a new cooperative association called Digital Pack in 2019, with a global digital capacity of 650 million colored boxes a year.
Dec 30th, 2019
38 mm D-KL linerless HDPE closure
Linerless HDPE Closure
Closure Systems International Introduces the 38-mm D-KL linerless HDPE closure designed for dairy and non-carbonated beverages applications.
Dec 19th, 2019
Psi Logo Black Sq 0
Plastic Suppliers, Inc. Appoints President and CFO
Mike DuFrayne was appointed President and CFO of Plastic Suppliers, Inc.
Dec 17th, 2019
File 3 E1574723353782 500x645
Vacuum Skin Packaging
Point Five Packaging offers vacuum skin packaging for ready meal solutions. The CPET tray and the film used to the seal product are microwave and oven safe, and the trays are 100% recyclable.
Dec 13th, 2019
New packaging for Rebel Fish fresh salmon entr&eacute;es comprises a vacuum skin pack with a clear plastic tray and a linerless film label.
Clear Linerless Label for Fish Pack is One of Many Firsts
A new VSP package for fresh fish entrée brand Rebel Fish is decorated with a vibrantly printed linerless label from a new flexo converter committed to redefining the U.S. print market.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Packaging for Origin Almond&rsquo;s almond juice includes an HPP-compatible 38-mm HDPE closure in the company&rsquo;s signature yellow color.
Two Exceptional Brands Each Gifted with 0.5M Free Closures
A medical food for chemo/radiation patients and a low-sugar, carb, and calorie cold-pressed almond juice impress judges of Silgan Closures’ first Free Closures for a Year competition.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Nick Kirby, Swanline
Corrugated Packaging and Digital Print Technology – An Outlook
Nick Kirby, CEO of Swanline Group spoke at Digital Print for Packaging Europe in Berlin about how Swanline is integrating digital printing technology, and how he sees the future of this technology evolving.
Dec 4th, 2019
Matteo Bonfanti, designer at Ghelfi Ondulati, Italy
Combining Digital Print and Corrugated Packaging for a “Box that Learns”
Matteo Bonfanti, designer at Ghelfi Ondulati, Italy, spoke today at Digital Print for Packaging Europe in Berlin, about a recent project that combined traditional materials, new technologies and one HP digital printer, to reach consumers in a timely way.
Dec 3rd, 2019
To test the effectiveness of NFC tags for marketing, Kilchoman Distillery replaced its conventional booklet-style labels with neck tags incorporating uniquely identifiable NFC tags.
Whisky Producer Makes All Bottles NFC-Enabled
After a successful test of NFC mobile marketing technology on hang tags for its scotch whisky, Kilchoman Distillery uses NFC-enabled bottle labels for all of its brands globally.
Nov 12th, 2019
More in Materials & containers
The redesigned package (right) brought a 29% source reduction by weight.
Recycling and source reduction
News from HLP Klearfold at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019 was the introduction of their new Klearfold® RPET100 clear plastic folding cartons made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET.
Nov 19th, 2019
Sustainably Sourced Bioplastic Packaging
Company Launches Sustainably Sourced Bioplastic Packaging
Tetra Pak, together with its supplier Braskem, became the first company in the food and beverage industry to responsibly source plant-based polymers using the Bonsucro standards for sustainable sugar cane.
Nov 20th, 2019
PP dairy containers
Dairy Containers
Fabri-Kal launches its new line of PP dairy containers. Available in two 5.3-oz styles, containers can be customized using company’s decorating options.
Nov 19th, 2019
Klearfold RPET100
rPET Folding Cartons
HLP Klearfold launches Klearfold RPET100, a 100% PCR plastic folding carton designed to help consumer products marketers and retailers meet their sustainability goals.
Nov 18th, 2019
New Age Bebidas
PET Bottle for Beer
Amcor has adapted its technology to develop the first PET bottles for pasteurized beer in Brazil.
Nov 17th, 2019
The dispenser nozzle of the Tide Eco-Box is inside the footprint of the package when shipped, and then the consumer pulls it outside of the footprint to use the detergent.
P&G’s Tide Eco-Box Does More Than Deliver a Leak-Free Package
At this year’s E-Pack Summit in Seattle, Procter & Gamble package designers explained the thinking behind its liquid Tide’s new package designed from scratch for e-commerce.
Nov 14th, 2019
EEASY Lid
Easy-open Jar Lid
Consumer Convenience Technologies launches the EEASY Lid that allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, which opens a tiny slit that breaks the seal. Lids can be produced from 58-mm to110-mm.
Nov 13th, 2019
Squid Ink logo
Food Grade Ink for Ink-jet Printing Systems
Squid Ink introduces the SI-CIJ9351 food grade red ink designed for printing codes directly onto food products. It is ideal for use in applications where the food package may not create an effective barrier against ink migration.
Nov 12th, 2019
UpTap plastic bottle dispensing tap.
Bottle Dispensing Tap
Worldwide Dispensers introduces the UpTap plastic bottle dispensing tap designed to transform large bottles into easy-to-use water dispensers. It features a no-spill 40 mL/sec pour with the air return tap.
Nov 6th, 2019
New sparkling wine Untouched by Light is packaged in a black bottle with in a black vacuum pack bag.
Wine is ‘Untouched by Light’
Slovenian wine producer ‘turns to the dark side,’ producing and packaging a wine in total darkness in a black bottle and vacuum film, to eliminate off-flavors resulting from exposure to light.
Nov 1st, 2019
Sterling Anthony
A Glossary of Plastic Packaging
From its onset, the sustainability era has posed a dilemma for users of plastic packaging: how to retain the benefits of plastics and yet be regarded as environmentally responsible.
Oct 31st, 2019
The rigid plastic packaging industry is expected to maintain steady growth
Trends Driving Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
The rigid plastic packaging industry is experiencing competition from flexible and sustainable packaging designs, but is still expected to maintain steady growth in developing economies.
Oct 30th, 2019