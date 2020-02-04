Dessert Packaging

The new line is making a statement to setup itself apart by offering a tamper-evident feature and supporting sustainability by being made using 75% or more of Placon’s EcoStar post-consumer PET material and is 100% recyclable.

The parfait product line is offering a variety of features that will keep products safe, allowing for increased shelf visibility in combination with stacking or inverting the base to become the lid. Each cup has been engineered to incorporate a tamper-evident feature to ensure product inside stays safe until consumer purchase. Each cup comes in a flat, dome, or pedestal lid option to provide merchandising flexibility depending on the product in each cup. With a single- and two-compartment insert tray options and a lid insert, wet or dry ingredients are kept separated from the main cup portion until ready for consumption. This is perfect for storing granola in the lid, using the lid insert and then adding to yogurt parfait when ready to mix. The pedestal base cup has the option to invert, making a great option to put dips or sauces in the bottom portion and highlight the main product on the shelf.

“With the new parfait line, we are able to offer our customers a unique set of features and authentic sustainability story to support a truly better packaging experience,” said Ben Brummerhop, Placon’s Stock Food Sales Manager.

