Packaging Innovation Conjures a Gin Bottle Inside an Ice Block

Expertly executed printing techniques on a crisp white bleached paperboard bring to life a unique graphic design of a bottle frozen inside an ice block for Finland-sourced 1000 Lakes gin.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 30, 2023
The visual ice-block effect on the retail carton for 1000 Lakes gin was achieved with several different levels of printing done with UV printing on silver PET laminated paperboard.
1000 Lakes is a small brewery and distillery located in the idyllic countryside of Jyväskylä, Finland. Its goal is to use pure and clean ingredients in a sustainable way with an aim to be entirely carbon neutral. The company’s love for Finnish nature and clean waters inspired an innovative new look for the special retail packaging of its artisan gin.

To achieve a distinctive new look, the distillery worked with Metsä Board’s Packaging Design Services at their state-of-the-art Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland. The aim was to create a package that not only looks good and stands out, but also feels different to the touch and fits the values of the brand.

1000 Lakes’ gin is made from pure Finnish spring water, which inspired Metsä Board Graphic Packaging Designer Marko Leiviskä to come up with a new packaging design where the bottle would appear as frozen inside an ice block.

“The purpose of a retail package is not only to protect the product inside, but also to tell a story about it. It needs to stand out, but it also needs to represent the values of the brand. We wanted to create a package that fits the purity of the ingredients of the product inside. A package that is interesting to look at and interesting to touch: an experience for both senses,” says Leiviskä.

The frosty texture on the carton was achieved with structural varnishing.The frosty texture on the carton was achieved with structural varnishing.A fully coated bleached paperboard, MetsäBoard Prime FBB Bright produced at Metsä Board’s Kyro mill in Finland, was chosen as the material, as it is light in weight and easily recyclable but offers great stiffness and excellent printability suitable for the special features needed.

The printing was done at Markprint, a Finnish printing house specializing in UV-printing and sustainable printing methods. The visual ice-block effect was achieved with several different levels of printing done with UV printing on silver PET laminated paperboard. A white under printing was used, followed by CMYK colors and two layers of spot white to create the icy look. The frosty texture was achieved with structural varnishing. Despite the impressive look and feel, Metsä Board shares that the package is easily recyclable.  PW

The visual ice-block effect on the retail carton for 1000 Lakes gin was achieved with several different levels of printing done with UV printing on silver PET laminated paperboard.
