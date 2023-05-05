Compleat Food Group has launched a special-edition pack of sausage rolls to celebrate the coronation on King Charles III. A fitting tribute to the eco-conscious royal, the film packaging is fully recyclable.

U.K. food company Compleat Food Group and U.K. supermarket chain Sainsburys have partnered to mark the coronation of King Charles III, with a special-edition pack of sausage rolls, featuring fully recyclable packaging from flex-pack supplier Parkside.

A fitting tribute given the King’s famed history of environmentalism, the new solution uses Parkside’s ParkScribe laser scribing technology, resulting in the pack being fully recyclable under OPRL (On-Pack Recycling Label) guidelines. ParkScribe cuts a self-adhesive peel-and-reseal opening into the polyethylene lidding film, which is then weld-sealed to a matching PE tray. According to Parkside, this facilitates easy recycling and lowers the post-use environmental impact of each pack.

Says Alexandra Maudsley, group artwork and project manager at Compleat Food Group, “The sustainable requirements and very short lead time of this project meant it could have been a challenging one, but given our past relationship with Parkside, we felt comfortable the team could deliver what we needed.”

“Thank you to every member of the team at Parkside who supported this project – their expertise and passion for sustainable packaging was invaluable.”

According to Parkside Business Unit Manager Staci Bye, Parkside developed the pack in line with its Sustainable 7 – the seven pillars of sustainability that uphold every packaging project it undertakes. As a result, she notes, it offers significant benefits beyond recyclability, including a lightweighted PE film that helps reduce material consumption and transport costs.

The limited-edition sausage roll packs are currently available at Sainsbury’s stores.