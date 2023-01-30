New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Biodegradable PHA Water Bottles Make Retail Debut

Erewhon, the Los Angeles premium organic grocer, announced a partnership with Cove, a California-based material innovation company, making it the first retailer of Cove’s fully biodegradable water bottles.

Matt Reynolds
Jan 30, 2023
Cove 2

“Erewhon has celebrated the amazing benefits of naturally grown foods and the importance of preserving the earth for more than 50 years and continues to lead the way in conscious consumption today,” says Vito Antoci, executive vice president of Erewhon Markets. “When we were introduced to Cove, we were incredibly excited to be part of this innovative and potentially world-changing moment for CPG—the world’s first fully biodegradable water bottle is something we are very proud to be launching at Erewhon.”

The company says that Cove bottles are plastic-free, biodegradable, renewable, non-toxic, and compostable. They are made with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) a sustainably sourced, naturally occurring biopolymer.

PHA is produced and consumed by microorganisms that occur all over the world, including soil-inhabiting and marine microorganisms. It biodegrades in all natural environments–fresh water, soil, and marine environments–and breaks down without producing any toxic waste. It is broadly biodegradable at a rate comparable to cellulose, the building block of plant life and the primary component of paper, the company says.

“Cove entering retail is a significant milestone for the company and it was important for us to find a mission-aligned retail partner to debut Cove. We’ve found that in Erewhon and are excited to take a big step forward in our mission to create a sustainable material world,” says Alex Totterman, founder and CEO of Cove.

The water bottles, named the Plastic-Free Innovation of The Year in 2019 by Dieline, will be available at Erewhon stores throughout Los Angeles, as well as online at cove.co. Cove says it will announce new retail partners in coming months as they scale up manufacturing at their production facility in Los Angeles. PW


Companies in this article
Cove
Related Stories
Kit Kat 2
Materials & containers
Column: Paper Pragmatism as Aussie Candy Bars Switch to Fiber-Based Packs
ALPLA Group’s NOW solution for concentrated cleaning solutions
Materials & containers
New Reusable/Refillable Packaging Materials/Containers
A clever dispensing applicator on the aluminum bottle refills for O.U.i.’s eaux de parfum product ensures product is transferred to the reusable glass package cleanly and easily, without product waste.
Materials & containers
Perfume, Spirits Brands Lighten the Load of Heavy Packaging with Refills
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Cove 2
Materials & containers
Biodegradable PHA Water Bottles Make Retail Debut
Erewhon, the Los Angeles premium organic grocer, announced a partnership with Cove, a California-based material innovation company, making it the first retailer of Cove’s fully biodegradable water bottles.
The user cuts the corner of the adhesive label to activate it, places it on the box/shipment, and scans a barcode with a smartphone. (POD Group)
Package Design
Paper-thin Smart Label Tracks Location, Temperature, and Shock
Nestlé's Neo coffee machine uses compostable pods.
Sustainability
Nestlé, Montbest, and Royal Ice Cream Develop Recyclable and Compostable Packaging Innovations
Andrew Manly, AIPIA’s communications director
Package Design
After Pandemic-Related Innovation Pauses, Smart Packaging’s Back on Track
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Storopack Product Launch Renature Wrap En Us 4
Sustainable Protective Packaging Wrap
Storopack RENATURE® packaging wrap is made from starch derived from vegetable plants and is available premade in perforated rolls at both 12 in. and 24 ft. length intervals or as individual sheets.
Print and Apply Labeling System
Multipack Can Handle Applicator
More Products
In Print
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »