New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #3: Kraft Heinz Explores Potential of Paper-Based Ketchup Bottle

Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #3: See how Kraft-Heinz aims to become the first brand to use Pulpex’s patented recyclable, paper-based bottle technology for a sauce product.

Jan 1, 2023
Tio 10 3

Kraft Heinz announced in May that it’s teaming up with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable, and recyclable bottle for its ketchup. While it’s not the first Consumer Packaged Goods brand to explore the use of Pulpex paper bottles—Diageo, PepsiCo, Unilever, and Estée Lauder, among others are already exploring the technology—Heinz is the first sauce brand to test the potential of the bottle for condiments.

Says Rashida La Lande, EVP & Global General Counsel and Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at The Kraft Heinz Company, “We hope to bring this bottle to market and to be the first sauce brand to provide consumers this choice in their purchasing decisions, as many consumers today are looking for more sustainable packaging options.”

Notes the company, its collaboration with Pulpex...

Continue to the full article here: Kraft Heinz Explores Potential of Paper-Based Ketchup Bottle

Related Stories
The Air Up system comprises a refillable water bottle and flavor pods, sold in 3-ct pouches, available in a range of colors and flavors, respectively.
Materials & containers
Scent-Flavored, Refillable Drinking System Comes to the U.S.
Mr Bailey Adidas Originals Ozlucent sneaker box made from mushrooms
Materials & containers
Adidas, Uuvipak, and Del Monte Use Natural, Biodegradable Packaging Solutions
Sterling Anthony
Materials & containers
Film Criteria for Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Applications
Unilever's Domestos 50% PCR Bleach Bottles
Materials & containers
Unilever, Anheuser-Busch, and Others Improve Packaging Recyclability
Top Stories
Tio 10 3
Materials & containers
Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #3: Kraft Heinz Explores Potential of Paper-Based Ketchup Bottle
Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #3: See how Kraft-Heinz aims to become the first brand to use Pulpex’s patented recyclable, paper-based bottle technology for a sauce product.
Top 10 4
Flexible packaging
Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s
Top 10 5
Sustainability
Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #5: Coca-Cola Bottler Unveils ‘U.S. First’ Paperboard Multipack
The Starter Kit for the Dove Reusable Body Wash Bottles + Concentrate Refills system comes with either an aluminum or a plastic bottle and one bottle of concentrate.
Sustainability
Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #6: Dove Debuts Reusable Body Wash Packaging System
One example of the vivid printing Hart is able to produce is shown here.
Coding, printing & labeling
Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #7: Digital Continues to Transform Printing
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Lenticular2
Lenticular Security Labels
Nanografix offers lenticular security labels designed to allow an image to be shown with an optical illusion, movement, elevation, and depth in a variety of viewing angles.
Industrial Collaborative Robot
Automatic Bag Inserter, Bag Uncuffer for Bulk Bagging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »