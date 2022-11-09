Adidas, Uuvipak, and Del Monte Use Natural, Biodegradable Packaging Solutions

Compostable and biodegradable packaging continues to be developed. We also continue to track several new bio-based material alternatives to plastic. There is a significant amount of compostable, biodegradable and bio-based examples both in development and coming to market.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Adidas Sneakers Packaged in Shoebox Made from Mushrooms

Streetwear designer Daniel Bailey, also known widely as Mr Bailey, is launching Mr Bailey Adidas Originals Ozlucent sneakers. As part of the product’s radical look, he has chosen to go for a box made from mushrooms, while internally the trainers are encased in an inflated amniotic sac made of sugarcane and cellulose imitating the hood of a jellyfish. The box was designed with the help of research and development studio Black Ink Projects, while England-based Magical Mushroom Company grew and provided the biodegradable mushroom material, which directly replaces EPS (expanded polystyrene). The mushroom packaging is naturally water-resistant and, when broken into smaller pieces, decomposes in the ground within 45 days. It can also be mixed into food waste at the end of its life to be converted into a biogas alternative or electricity or fuel. Alternatively, if the customer wishes to keep the box it is designed to last for 30 years when kept under dry conditions.

ThePackHub Australian Start-Up Uuvipak is Making Edible Bowls, Cups, and Plates from Food Waste

Uuvipak is an Australian start-up that is making edible bowls, cups, and plates from clean, upcycled organic food waste. The company sources its food waste from the remains of food processing, and is made up of citrus peel, coffee husks and the outer layers of cereals such as wheat. Using waste products from the food industry saves it either going to landfill or being burnt. Although Uuvipak products are edible, they can also be used for composting, and will also biodegrade in around four weeks in the right conditions, as they contain no plastic content. The company’s products have been independently tested and guaranteed to be 100% safe for consumption and food contact. They have a shelf life of over a year. Their cups and bowls are also hot water, microwave and oven safe. The company has a Kickstarter funding page, where several different funding options with rewards are available.

ThePackHub Leading Fruit Processor Del Monte to Make All of its Banana Stickers Home-Compostable in Europe

Following recent successful trials in France of home-compostable stickers, international fruit processor Del Monte will put biocompostable stickers on all of the bananas it sells in Europe by 2023. The trial was said to have been received very well by retailers and consumers. The company says that the labels meet all EU food safety regulations and have been approved for domestic recycling, as none of the label’s components harms the environment. Del Monte sells several different banana types in Europe, including Cavendish, a smaller ‘baby’ variety, and plantains. The full roll-out will see the labels used in key markets like Germany, Spain and the Nordic countries. Del Monte bananas sold in Europe are sourced from Costa Rica, Guatemala and Ecuador and sold under various certifications –SCS Sustainably Grown, Organic, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade.

