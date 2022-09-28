Solutions that help to extend shelf life, reduce food waste and protect contents have environmental as well as cost-saving implications. We continue to track many new initiatives in this area.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub PPG Industries Launches Next Generation, BPA-Free Beverage Can Coating

Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials. They have now announced the launch of their next generation acrylic internal spray coating for aluminium beverage cans. Innovel PRO uses no bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting substances and reportedly offers enhanced application properties. The coating apparently features a lower migration profile than standard epoxy and epoxy-mimic coatings. The PPG Innovel PRO coating complies with all global food contact standards for consumer safety and is validated with the PPG SAFEASSURE protocol for safe food-contact coating development. The company also says that PPG Innovel PRO’s improved application properties provide operational efficiency benefits for plants using the coating. It is reported that the use of BPA may be more tightly regulated in Europe in the coming years, with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) currently re-evaluating the tolerable daily intake value.

ThePackHub Thermal Performance of HelloFresh Home Delivery Recipe Boxes Improved

German home delivery recipe box company HelloFresh has developed what it calls the Systematic Cooling Concept (SCC). It was designed in-house to optimize the efficiency and thermal performance of its recipe boxes. The company says that by looking at four different parameters, they can customize the quantity of ice per box. These include taking into account the daily outside temperature as well as the customer destination, which allows them to predict the exact amount of ice needed. HelloFresh conducted a pilot scheme in the UK, which was deemed to be a great success, and they say that In the second half of 2021, they saved almost six million ice packs. HelloFresh is exploring possibilities to integrate reusable and returnable packaging in their products and currently testing reusable boxes within a pilot project.

ThePackHub New LabelFood Temperature Labels Offer Food Safety and Profitability

Barcelona-based LabelFood is a reported leader in the design of solutions that ensure food safety and traceability processes in the HORECA (hotels, restaurants, catering) sector. They have now launched temperature-sensitive adhesive labels designed to protect food safety and operators’ profitability. The labels are visually activated when the programmed temperature is exceeded or lowered, and this can be either reversible or irreversible. The labels give a visual indication that shows if the recommended temperature of a product has been broken. Being self-adhesive, operatives just have to remove the protective film on the glued back side and adhere them to the surface. The irreversible labels contain an ink that does not return to its initial cycle once the color change is activated upon reaching the defined temperature, whereas the reversible labels return to their original color. Although aimed primarily at the food sector, LabelFood say that the labels could also have uses for pharmaceuticals.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.