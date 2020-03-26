Printpack Wins Three Flexible Packaging Association Awards

Printpack is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three Flexible Packaging Association awards.

Printpack
Mar 26th, 2020
Stacys All Bags

Printpack received a Silver Award for Printing for Hershey’s new stand up pouch. This package is a Doyen style stand-up pouch that is made on a vertical form-fill-seal bagger instead of a conventional horizontal form-fill-seal stand-up pouch machine. Eye catching graphics are created with 8- and 9-color high quality rotogravure printing. Some designs make use of specialty metallic inks for an ultra-premium look. With newly designed graphics, the stand-up pouch format provides the billboard for dramatically improved shelf impact.

Printpack received a Gold Award for Printing for the Stacy’s Rise Project pita chips bags. This collection of six limited edition packages tells the story of a female entrepreneur's journey to success and is designed to inspire and support female entrepreneurs. Printpack produced the packages in their digital printing plant using six-color digital printing (instead of the typical three to four colors) to print and capture the spirit of each design and realize each artist’s vision on the package. This was especially important because each bag also came with a limited-edition print of the original matching piece of art, and the bags needed to closely match the prints. 

Printpack also received a Gold Award for Shelf Impact for Paqui tortilla chips. Printpack used extended gamut 7-color process separations and printed with a flexographic press using high definition plate technology. Accent colors on the predominantly black packaging appear as a bold metallic pattern for enhanced graphic appeal to consumers. A matte finish substrate provides the package’s matte finish. The metallic areas appear through the matte substrate creating a soft shine and giving the bags a luxe look. 

Senior Vice President, Marketing & R&D David Love said, “Printpack continually strives to innovate to create packaging that results in shelf impact and consumer engagement. We are honored that the Flexible Packaging Association has recognized us for our achievements in advanced printing technology.”

 

