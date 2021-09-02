Call for Entries: 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition

The deadline for entries to the Flexible Packaging Association's esteemed annual awards competition is October 22, 2021.

Sep 2nd, 2021
The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is pleased to announce that the 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Call for Entries provides an overview of the Achievement Awards program, the competition rules, including eligibility requirements, entry fees, and complete instructions on how to enter the competition. Awards are given in the following categories: expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, sustainability, printing, shelf impact, and packaging excellence. All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts.

The Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition is among the most respected in the industry thanks to the outstanding caliber of packaging entries, the objective and methodical judging process, and the extensive media coverage of the competition winners. Its focus on new technologies, processes, printing techniques, and sustainability of flexible packaging, places the Achievement Awards Competition in a class by itself.

For more information on the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, or to download a copy of the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries, please visit www.flexpack.org. -PW

Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film and Bag
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired privately held Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. and affiliated company Cleanroom Film and Bag, Inc. located in Placentia, Calif.
Aug 25th, 2021
Pregis Blown Film
Pregis Joins the Flexible Packaging Association
Pregis, a manufacturer of protective and flexible packaging solutions, joined the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA).
Aug 18th, 2021
The newly patented packaging option, slated to be released to the market in late 2021, makes use of a mono-material while holding up to retort’s challenges.
Recycle-Ready for Pet Food Retort Pouches
Retort pouches are popular for moist and semi-moist pet food manufacturers because of their light weight. But finding a pouch material that can withstand retort conditions with excellent barrier properties while being recycle-ready has been a challenge.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Fp Alogo 5e56c1205ad70
FPA Partners with PACK EXPO Las Vegas
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is participating in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO, owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI).
Jul 23rd, 2021
The Steeped Coffee Method requires only hot water to prepare a single serving of coffee.
Tea Bag-Style Coffee Pack is ‘Steeped’ in Sustainability
Premium coffee producer Mr. Espresso enters the single-serve market with a tea bag-style product from Steeped that uses plant-based, compostable materials for the bag and outer film sachet.
Jun 15th, 2021
Fpa Buyers Guide Cover
FPA Publishes 2021– 2022 Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide
The Flexible Packaging Association’s (FPA) guide is a key reference resource for the flexible packaging industry.
Jun 9th, 2021
Amcor launches ACT2100, enhanced heat seal coating healthcare packaging solution
Amcor: Enhanced Heat Seal Coating for Healthcare
ACT2100TM to provide enhanced performance for healthcare applications ; available worldwide to offer enhanced business continuity and shorter supply chains.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Ocean Spray Craisins® Store Drop-off Recyclable Pouch uses Bryce Corporation’s BryCyclable™ high performance PE (polyethylene) film technology.
Ocean Spray Craisins Join Recyclable, Recoverable March with In-Store Drop-Off Ready Pouch
The packaging solution designed for Ocean Spray Craisins® dried cranberries will be available in both roll stock and pre-made stand-up-pouch formats, using a specialty high-performance polyethylene (PE).
May 25th, 2021
Morris Packaging
Morris Packaging Bag Featured on WorldStar Packaging Award Winner
Flex Films (USA) Inc. wins WPO WorldStar Packaging Awards featuring Morris Packaging bag.
May 20th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.
May 13th, 2021
Nosco
CRSF Flexible Packaging
Nosco developed certified child-resistant/senior friendly (CRSF) press-to-close flexible packaging utilizing Zip-Pack’s Safety-Lok closure available in stand-up pouch and sachet (gusseted or non-gusseted) designs.
May 12th, 2021
Printpack Logo Pepl Tag 2 4 21 (5)
Printpack Launches a New Brand Tagline
Printpack, a manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging, announced the launch of its new brand tagline, “Preserving and Enhancing People’s Lives.”
May 4th, 2021
Scholle Ipn Apr Recyclable Bib Featured Final
Recyclable Bag-in-Box Packaging for Water
Scholle IPN’s bag-in-box packaging features a recycle-ready, all-PE structure (including bag film, spout, and dispensing tap) that can be produced in sizes ranging from 2-L to 23-L for retail or home-office delivery markets.
May 3rd, 2021
Cr Landing Page 2 3d5t8jlao1iqj38t2uvu2o
ACW Providing Lab Certified C-R Packaging Solutions
Advanced Converting Works (ACW) is providing lab certified C-R packaging solutions for a variety of market applications including medical, household products, chemicals, cleaners/detergents, and cannabis.
May 3rd, 2021
Amcor Flexible Packaging will further invest in ePac Flexible Packaging.
Amcor Announces Strategic Investment in ePac Flexible Packaging
Amcor recently announced their investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment will include a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC and funding for more ePac locations.
Apr 26th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Sustainability—Arbor Teas Organic Tea by Polykar, Eagle Flexible Packaging, Futamura USA, Inc.
Backyard Compostable for Loose-Leaf Tea
Arbor Teas is an online retailer of organic loose-leaf tea based in Ann Arbor, Mich. that has been undergoing iterative change toward greater sustainability for the past decade.
Apr 11th, 2021
Bag-in-box is just the right format for this Lambic-style ale, a flat beer that has no carbonation.
Primitive Beer's Flat Lambic Launches Bag-In-Box Format Once Reserved for Wine
Primitive Beer, a small blending facility and taproom in Longmont, Colo., is putting its lambic-style ales in 1.5- and 5-L bag-in-box formats.
Apr 5th, 2021
GOLD AWARD - Sustainability - Maxwell House Industrial Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding & Mother Bag from TC Transcontinental
Maxwell House Says Compostable Coffee Pods: ‘Good to the Last Drop. And Long After.’
Bringing circularity to a traditionally wasteful package, TC Transcontinental Packaging took a Gold Award in Sustainability for its 100% industrially compostable single-serve coffee pod.
Apr 4th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging—Chameleon for Tyve by Paxxus, Inc.
Colorful Seal Assurance Supports EU MDR for Device Packaging
The FPA awarded PAXXUS a Gold Award in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging for its Chameleon for Tyvek.
Apr 3rd, 2021
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Alexia’s Organic Sweet Potato Fries and Organic Yukon Select Puffs will feature a special seal, identifying the plant-based packaging.
Bio-based Potato Starches Replace Bag’s LLDPE Sealant Layer
In the new lamination, 16% of the complete structure, a sealant layer formerly composed of LLDPE, has been replaced with plant-based material that in fact is a byproduct of the French fries the company produces.
Mar 30th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Shelf Impact—Infused Face Mask by Karlville and The Packaging Lab
Partnership Creates Infused Face Mask to Counter Dreaded “Maskne”
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the most important personal protective equipment are masks, but not all are created equal.
Mar 28th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Technical Innovation—Shield Pack® Clear High Barrier Aseptic IBC Liner by Amcor Flexibles
IBC Bag Brings Clarity and Barrier
Winning a Gold Award for Technical Innovation was the Shield Pack Clear High Barrier Aseptic IBC Bag from Amcor Flexibles.
Mar 27th, 2021
Tyler Packaging Recyclable Packaging for Pet Food
Tyler Packaging Receives High Marks for its Recyclable Packaging Solution
Tyler Packaging completed a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of five of its most common packaging solutions in pet food in order to educate its customers and accelerate sustainable product innovation.
Mar 25th, 2021
210325 Wbenc 01 1536x804
PAXXUS, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
Dhuanne Dodrill, CEO of PAXXUS: 'We are proud to expand the representation of women in the manufacturing industry and delighted to be able to provide our customers with a more diverse supply chain.'
Mar 24th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Packaging Excellence, Printing, Shelf Impact—Hunter’s® Gourmet – Quinoa Chips by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—
Emirates Printing Press Wins Three Gold Awards from Flexible Packaging Association
Of the 11 Gold Achievement Awards handed out in the 2021 FPA Awards Competition, three were won by Emirates Printing Press of the United Arab Emirates.
Mar 21st, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Technical Innovation—Amcor's Dual Chamber Pouch by Amcor Flexibles
Dual Chamber Pouch Keeps Medical Devices Safe
The FPA honored Amcor with a Gold Award in Technical Innovation for its Dual Chamber Pouch, a specialty multi-layer pouch consisting of a peelable medical device chamber and a non-peelable desiccant chamber.
Mar 20th, 2021
Westlab Photo
ProAmpac, Westlab Launch Recyclable Pouch for Bath Salts
ProAmpac a flexible packaging manufacturer, and Westlab, an international brand of luxury mineral bathing salts, introduces a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.
Mar 15th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Packaging Excellence—Ruffles® Lime and Jalapeño Anthony Davis Bags by Printpack
Digitally Printed Slam Dunk for Frito Lay’s Ruffles
Frito Lay brand Ruffles’ new Lime and Jalapeño chips pack reflects a first: a collaboration between potato chips and athletes.
Mar 14th, 2021