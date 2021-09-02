The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is pleased to announce that the 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Call for Entries provides an overview of the Achievement Awards program, the competition rules, including eligibility requirements, entry fees, and complete instructions on how to enter the competition. Awards are given in the following categories: expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, sustainability, printing, shelf impact, and packaging excellence. All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts.

The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.

The Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition is among the most respected in the industry thanks to the outstanding caliber of packaging entries, the objective and methodical judging process, and the extensive media coverage of the competition winners. Its focus on new technologies, processes, printing techniques, and sustainability of flexible packaging, places the Achievement Awards Competition in a class by itself.

For more information on the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, or to download a copy of the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries, please visit www.flexpack.org. -PW