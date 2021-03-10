FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners

The 2021 Flexible Packaging Highest Achievement and Gold and Silver Award Winners are:

Highest Achievement Award

Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.



Gold Achievement Awards

Amcor's Dual Chamber Pouch by Amcor Flexibles—Technical Innovation



Arbor Teas Organic Tea by Polykar, Eagle Flexible Packaging, Futamura USA, Inc.—Sustainability



ChameleonTM for Tyvek® by Paxxus, Inc.—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging



Hunter's® Gourmet – Quinoa Chips by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Packaging Excellence, Printing, Shelf Impact



Industrial Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding & Mother Bag by TC Transcontinental Packaging—Sustainability



Infused Face Mask by Karlville and The Packaging Lab—Shelf Impact



Nutra Dates 3D Pouch by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Printing



Ruffles® Lime and Jalapeño Anthony Davis Bags by Printpack—Packaging Excellence



Shield Pack® Clear High Barrier Aseptic IBC Liner by Amcor Flexibles—Technical Innovation



Volga Shahi Gold Pouch by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Printing



Silver Achievement Awards

50% Recycled Content Multi-Use E-Commerce Mailer by Berry Global, PAC Worldwide Corp.—Packaging Excellence and Sustainability

Aunt Millie's Live™ Organic BIOVANTAGE™ Bakery Bag by Berry Global—Sustainability and Technical Innovation

Numi Tea by Plastic Suppliers, Inc., Elk Packaging—Sustainability

Amazon Tea Stand-up Pouch by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Printing

Reset360 Large Format Protein Pouch by Nosco—Printing

Brookside Hershey’s Exotic Dark Pouch by Paharpur 3P—Technical Innovation

CaPao Cacaofruit Smoothie Balls by ProAmpac—Shelf Impact

Krakatoa Hot Chips, 6.7 oz. by Printpack

Smithfield Prime Fresh Delicatessen by Berry Global—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

To view photos of the Silver Winners, go to pwgo.to/6025.














