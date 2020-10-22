ePac Flexible Packaging Announces ePacConnect

Innovative company plans to digitize all packaging to connect brands with consumers.

ePac Flexible Packaging
Oct 22nd, 2020
ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in digitally printed flexible packaging,  announced the launch of ePacConnect. ePacConnect leverages the power of digital printing to create serialized, trackable packaging, and new ways for brands to engage consumers, gain market insights and protect their brand. ePac will offer all its customers an entry-level no-cost solution, ideal for small and medium-sized brands, as well as a fee-based solution for customers with broader requirements. ePacConnect will be piloted in Q4 2020 in the U.S. and Europe, with a full roll-out to all ePac locations planned in early 2021.

All customer orders received by ePac will include smart, serialized secure QR codes on every package or the brand can opt-out and no codes will be printed. By serializing each package it is automatically digitally enabled, given a unique digital identity, and can be “activated” at any time to give brands flexibility for how and when the codes are used.

ePac will offer two solutions under ePacConnect. One is ePacConnect Lite, a no-cost solution ideal for small to medium-sized brands that want to enter into connected packaging, but until now have had difficulty doing so due to cost. ePacConnect Premium will provide a broader set of fee-based capabilities offered by ePac’s solution partners. These solutions will address applications for consumer engagement, brand and product authentication, anti-counterfeiting, track and trace, and reports that provide new market insight to our customers”.

To make ePacConnect viable at mass scale on billions of products, ePac will partner with leading Connected Packaging software suppliers. According to Carl Joachim. ePac CMO, “We have been working with software providers that focus on connected packaging over the past several months in both the US and the UK. These companies provide the necessary secure QR codes and back-end data capture and management needed for a complete solution, and can support us globally”.

Jack Knott, ePac CEO added: “By harnessing the power of digital printing brands of all sizes can now leverage the power of connected packaging and enhance the marketing value of every packaged product they sell. ePacConnect will also play a role in our sustainability efforts to educate consumers and provide transparency into the recycling process.”



