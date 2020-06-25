FPA Publishes 2020–2021 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide

The 2020–2021 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide is a valuable tool and resource to assist users in finding the best flexible packaging solution for their packaging needs.

This reference resource provides specific information regarding the product lines and end uses (retail, institutional, medical and pharmaceutical, and industrial applications); value added services; printing and converting processes; and suppliers of flexible packaging machinery, equipment, supplies, services, adhesives, inks, coatings, resins, and substrates. It also includes contact information and a brief narrative description of each member company. FPA distributes the Buyers Guide at industry trade shows and conferences.

The Buyers Guide is publicly available on the FPA website, www.flexpack.org . FPA members and non-members may browse through an online searchable database of the Buyers Guide or download a PDF version.

In order to be included in the Buyers Guide, a company must be a member of FPA.

