Aripack Partners With Italy-based Packaging Machinery Manufacturers

Aripack, announces its exclusive North American partnerships with Italy-based Miele and Laferpack.

Aripack
Jun 10th, 2020
Miele specializes in the construction of vf/f/s machines while Laferpack specializes in hf/f/s machines. Both Miele and Laferpack produce a wide range of customized, high-end, state-of-the-art machines for the food industry.

Aripack works directly with customers providing expertise in machine consultation, installation, training, and service to ensure the highest customer satisfaction. Offering direct sales, financing and a unique machine-packaging program, Aripack works with each customer to meet their specific needs.

Our new normal brings new possibilities, and automation and innovation will be needed more than ever before. “Packaging Above & Beyond” says it all, and we think of ourselves as a one-stop-shop for your packaging and equipment needs,” says Isak Bengiyat, Aripack CEO.

“The Miele vertical bagger has helped our operation output and cost with its high speed and ease of use. Our technicians are impressed by its features and capabilities. The Aripack team made it simple by managing integration of secondary equipment and providing on-site support and training during commissioning. We recommend Aripack and Miele for your vertical bagger needs,” says Allen Benz, Snack Innovation.

Aripack
