Liquibox Retains McAndrews, Held & Malloy for Patent Litigation Work

McAndrews, Held & Malloy is an intellectual property law firm that ranks in the top tier of all IP firms in the United States. The firm has experience in development, management, and enforcement of IP portfolios. Liquibox CEO, Ken Swanson, stated, “We are excited to be working with the McAndrews firm and their experienced team of patent experts. Their knowledge of the flexible packaging industry, and specifically bag-in-box applications within it, will bring added knowledge and expertise to our R&D team here at Liquibox.”

Liquibox is a bag-in-box company with a vast portfolio of global IP around bags, fitments, films, and fillers. Its focus on innovation has led to pioneering flexible packaging products across a wide range of industries—from food and beverages to home and garden, industrial chemicals and beyond. Liquibox’s partnership with McAndrews, Held & Malloy will enable the company to bring even greater value to its customers moving forward.

