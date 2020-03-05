FPA Announces 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.

The winning entries were recognized during the FPA Welcome Dinner & Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Ceremony held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in conjunction with the 2020 FPA Annual Meeting (March 4-6) at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida.

This year, 73 packages were submitted in the competition, for a total of 206 entries (some packages were entered into multiple categories). Thirty packages were honored with 48 Achievement Awards in various categories.

The judges for this year’s competition included Min Degruson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Packaging, University of Wisconsin – Stout; Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World; and Mike Richmond, Ph.D., Principal, PTIS, LLC.

Sustainability continues to be a focus, with several entries using bio-based and compostable materials. Richmond notes, “I'm excited about how the industry has really stepped up to the sustainability and circular economy challenges with enhanced barriers and recyclability, increasing the post-recycled content, and reusability.”

An increasing trend seen for this year’s competition is the number of entries that contain both matte and spot gloss aspects. “Packaging World has covered these awards for the past couple of years, and one thing that I’ve seen with more frequency, and now more than ever, is the matte background with a spot gloss to make something pop out whether it's a message or branding that’s highlighted against a delicate background,” says Reynolds.

The transition of products previously packaged in rigid containers to flexible packaging was also seen as a growing trend. According to Degruson, “Several of the entries looked like rigid, traditional looking packages, but they were made of flexible packaging. That's something that stands out to me because companies are addressing that consumers want to see the traditional rigid packaging or glass jar, but the packaging is made as a flexible packaging to reduce the material usage.”

Several of the entries also addressed consumer convenience, making it easier for the consumers to shop, transport, dispense from, and use flexible packaging.

The Highest Achievement Award went to Innventure.

Gold Achievement Winners, pictured below, were:

Uniflex Ltd.

Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC

Amcor Healthcare Packaging

Printpack

Amcor Flexibles Brazil

Glenroy

ePac—Flexible Packaging

Paxxus, Inc.

Innventure—AeroFlexx

Amcor Healthcare Packaging— Insura™ Seal Verification

Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC— Hill's All PE 'Recyclable' Pet Treat Bags

ePac—Flexible Packaging— Skratch Labs Limited Edition EF Pro Cycling HP Mosaic Packaging

Glenroy— Premade STANDCAP Inverted Pouches

Uniflex Ltd.— FlexiTube for Bio Creative Labs – USA

Printpack— Paqui Tortilla Chips Pillow Pouch

Uniflex Ltd.— 4D Bags with Handle

FPA Announces 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
