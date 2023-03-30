2023 FPA Awards Emphasize Both Form and Function

Highest Achievement Award Gold Awards—Packaging Excellence, Technical Innovation RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Traps
Glenroy, Inc. The RESCUE! Disposable Fly Trap is an innovative, hassle-free flexible packaging solution for keeping flies (and other pests) away from outdoor areas that everyone wants to enjoy. It’s easy to use: simply cut along the dotted line at the top to expose the trap entrance, add water, and hang. The pouch construction protects the consumer from the powerful attractant inside. Once the trap is full (collecting up to 20,000 flies), the consumer simply discards it. Gold Award—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging
Scotts Miracle-Gro Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion ProAmpac Scotts Miracle-Gro Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion is specifically designed for the rigors of e-commerce and consumer convenience. Three portioned sachets with easy-tear tops are packaged inside a larger stand-up pouch to ensure the plant treatments remain together. Gold Award—Printing
Vualá Sorpresa Bold, 65 g
Printpack Vualá Sorpresa has many different flavors and packages, but this extra-special limited edition features a secret surprise. In addition to outstanding high-definition printing, the package hides a gold-tinted interior. This offers the consumer a delightfully unique experience when opening the product—a golden glow comes from the inside of the package. Gold Award—Shelf Impact
Pulmuone Beef Japchae Korean Noodles
PPC Flexible Packaging With a lifelike image that looks good enough to eat, the Pulmuone Beef Japchae Korean Noodles packaging is made to stand out on the shelves. Using Project Blue, a patented anilox and screening technology that delivers ultra-high definition quality comparable to 300 line screen, PPC Flexible Packaging created an image on the package that looks as realistic as possible. The package’s combined matte and glossy print creates a captivating contrast, making it sure to catch consumers’ eyes and get their mouths watering.
Gold Awards—Shelf Impact, Sustainability
Cadbury Caramello Miniatures Stand-up Pouch, 8 oz.
Printpack
Cadbury Caramello’s trademarked yellow and purple package gets a makeover. To improve the shelf appearance of this product, Cadbury went from a gloss finish to a luxurious new matte finish design. The high-quality graphics are printed rotogravure with nine colors. The unique matte/metallic appearance of this pouch is achieved by contrasting transparent and opaque inks. In a field of glossy packages, this package differentiates itself from other candy on the shelf by virtue of its elegant, understated matte finish.
Gold Award—Sustainability Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs Accredo Packaging Inc. and Presto Products Co., Fresh-Lock Closure BU
Costco Wholesale Corporation engaged Radienz Living in early 2021 to transition the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Laundry Detergent Pacs product from a rigid tub to a fully recyclable, child-resistant pouch. They desired a better consumer experience in the areas of packaging sustainability, transportation, and safety while being more cost-effective, maintaining the existing selling units per pallet, and fully commercialized in 2021. Accredo Packaging, Inc. and Fresh-Lock closures jumped into collaboration with Radienz Living for an all-hands-on-deck approach.
Gold Awards—Packaging Excellence, Sustainability
Entour Produce Package/Entour Bold and Shield Lamination Berry Global
Berry Global launched a recyclable polyethylene film solution for fresh-cut produce applications. These applications often require strong seals in a cold packaging environment and customized oxygen transmission rates. As a part of the Entour product line, this solution features films that are designed for front-of-store recycling. The package features an Entour Shield sealant web that has been engineered to offer high breathability and an Entour Bold MDO-PE reverse print web that has been engineered with excellent clarity, gloss, and stiffness. When combined, they can achieve commercial OTR ranges that can replace mixed material BOPP laminations. Both films are How2Recycle pre-qualified.
Gold Awards—Packaging Excellence, Technical Innovation
White Eclipse UV-Blocking Packaging
PAXXUS, Inc.
The White Eclipse high-barrier, UV-blocking flexible packaging is designed to protect sensitive microfluidic reagents inside diagnostic devices until the point of use without the use of aluminum foil. To ensure the efficacy of the device, PAXXUS’ ultra-high barrier ClearFoil Z is paired with a proprietary UV-blocking sealant technology to create a flexible pouch that eliminates exposure to outside light while also providing the highest level of oxygen and moisture barrier. White Eclipse provides comparable high-barrier performance to traditional aluminum foil packaging with the added benefits of a smooth, premium appearance and RFID compatibility.
Gold Award—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging
MegaFood Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack Nosco Supplement brand MegaFood needed a child-resistant, senior-friendly flexible pouch for its Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack product line. Due to the product’s high iron content, the brand previously packaged its product in child-resistant cartons, but recently switched to flexible pouches to save on costs. Through digital printing on the HP Indigo 20000 digital press, Nosco was able to save the brand more than half the cost of its previous packaging type.
Gold Award—Printing Nichols Farms Jalapeño Lime Pistachios PPC Flexible Packaging
Nichols Farms, Jalapeño Lime Pistachios use a unique package blazing a new trail with a brand-new paper-like texture. Together, PPC Flexible Packaging and INX developed specially made plates and ink to create a rough paper feel. Now the bags’ tactile feel can make an impact to complement the attractive designs printed on them, the company says.
Gold Award—Printing
Golden West Food Group Meat District Gobbler Frozen Patties American Packaging Corp.
From the Golden West Food Group, a new line of butcher-crafted premium meats brings steakhouse quality right into your home, the company says. The flexible package extension for the frozen patties needed to match the fresh meat package using carton sleeve offset printed sleeves, with a specific focus on the neon effect brand mark and ghosted background copy effect.