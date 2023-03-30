New Tool: ProSource
2023 FPA Awards Emphasize Both Form and Function

A common theme among the flexible packaging applications that earned recognition as 2023 Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Award winners is their ability to strike a balance between eye-catching aesthetics and performance in product protection.

Mar 30, 2023
Fpa Logo

Highest Achievement Award

Gold Awards—Packaging Excellence, Technical Innovation

RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Traps

Glenroy, Inc.

The RESCUE! Disposable Fly Trap is an innovative, hassle-free flexible packaging solution for keeping flies (and other pests) away from outdoor areas that everyone wants to enjoy. It’s easy to use: simply cut along the dotted line at the top to expose the trap entrance, add water, and hang. The pouch construction protects the consumer from the powerful attractant inside. Once the trap is full (collecting up to 20,000 flies), the consumer simply discards it.The RESCUE! Disposable Fly Trap is an innovative, hassle-free flexible packaging solution for keeping flies (and other pests) away from outdoor areas that everyone wants to enjoy. It’s easy to use: simply cut along the dotted line at the top to expose the trap entrance, add water, and hang. The pouch construction protects the consumer from the powerful attractant inside. Once the trap is full (collecting up to 20,000 flies), the consumer simply discards it.

Gold Award—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Scotts Miracle-Gro Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion

ProAmpac

Scotts Miracle-Gro Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion is specifically designed for the rigors of e-commerce and consumer convenience. Three portioned sachets with easy-tear tops are packaged inside a larger stand-up pouch to ensure the plant treatments remain together.Scotts Miracle-Gro Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion is specifically designed for the rigors of e-commerce and consumer convenience. Three portioned sachets with easy-tear tops are packaged inside a larger stand-up pouch to ensure the plant treatments remain together.

Gold Award—Printing

Vualá Sorpresa Bold, 65 g

Printpack

Vualá Sorpresa has many different flavors and packages, but this extra-special limited edition features a secret surprise. In addition to outstanding high-definition printing, the package hides a gold-tinted interior. This offers the consumer a delightfully unique experience when opening the product—a golden glow comes from the inside of the package.Vualá Sorpresa has many different flavors and packages, but this extra-special limited edition features a secret surprise. In addition to outstanding high-definition printing, the package hides a gold-tinted interior. This offers the consumer a delightfully unique experience when opening the product—a golden glow comes from the inside of the package.

Gold Award—Shelf Impact

Pulmuone Beef Japchae Korean Noodles

PPC Flexible Packaging

With a lifelike image that looks good enough to eat, the Pulmuone Beef Japchae Korean Noodles packaging is made to stand out on the shelves. Using Project Blue, a patented anilox and screening technology that delivers ultra-high definition quality comparable to 300 line screen, PPC Flexible Packaging created an image on the package that looks as realistic as possible. The package’s combined matte and glossy print creates a captivating contrast, making it sure to catch consumers’ eyes and get their mouths watering.With a lifelike image that looks good enough to eat, the Pulmuone Beef Japchae Korean Noodles packaging is made to stand out on the shelves. Using Project Blue, a patented anilox and screening technology that delivers ultra-high definition quality comparable to 300 line screen, PPC Flexible Packaging created an image on the package that looks as realistic as possible. The package’s combined matte and glossy print creates a captivating contrast, making it sure to catch consumers’ eyes and get their mouths watering.

Gold Awards—Shelf Impact, Sustainability

Cadbury Caramello Miniatures Stand-up Pouch, 8 oz.

Printpack

Cadbury Caramello’s trademarked yellow and purple package gets a makeover. To improve the shelf appearance of this product, Cadbury went from a gloss finish to a luxurious new matte finish design. The high-quality graphics are printed rotogravure with nine colors. The unique matte/metallic appearance of this pouch is achieved by contrasting transparent and opaque inks. In a field of glossy packages, this package differentiates itself from other candy on the shelf by virtue of its elegant, understated matte finish.Cadbury Caramello’s trademarked yellow and purple package gets a makeover. To improve the shelf appearance of this product, Cadbury went from a gloss finish to a luxurious new matte finish design. The high-quality graphics are printed rotogravure with nine colors. The unique matte/metallic appearance of this pouch is achieved by contrasting transparent and opaque inks. In a field of glossy packages, this package differentiates itself from other candy on the shelf by virtue of its elegant, understated matte finish.

Gold Award—Sustainability

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs

Accredo Packaging Inc. and Presto Products Co., Fresh-Lock Closure BU

Costco Wholesale Corporation engaged Radienz Living in early 2021 to transition the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Laundry Detergent Pacs product from a rigid tub to a fully recyclable, child-resistant pouch. They desired a better consumer experience in the areas of packaging sustainability, transportation, and safety while being more cost-effective, maintaining the existing selling units per pallet, and fully commercialized in 2021. Accredo Packaging, Inc. and Fresh-Lock closures jumped into collaboration with Radienz Living for an all-hands-on-deck approach.Costco Wholesale Corporation engaged Radienz Living in early 2021 to transition the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Laundry Detergent Pacs product from a rigid tub to a fully recyclable, child-resistant pouch. They desired a better consumer experience in the areas of packaging sustainability, transportation, and safety while being more cost-effective, maintaining the existing selling units per pallet, and fully commercialized in 2021. Accredo Packaging, Inc. and Fresh-Lock closures jumped into collaboration with Radienz Living for an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Gold Awards—Packaging Excellence, Sustainability

Entour Produce Package/Entour Bold and Shield Lamination

Berry Global

Berry Global launched a recyclable polyethylene film solution for fresh-cut produce applications. These applications often require strong seals in a cold packaging environment and customized oxygen transmission rates. As a part of the Entour product line, this solution features films that are designed for front-of-store recycling. The package features an Entour Shield sealant web that has been engineered to offer high breathability and an Entour Bold MDO-PE reverse print web that has been engineered with excellent clarity, gloss, and stiffness. When combined, they can achieve commercial OTR ranges that can replace mixed material BOPP laminations. Both films are How2Recycle pre-qualified.Berry Global launched a recyclable polyethylene film solution for fresh-cut produce applications. These applications often require strong seals in a cold packaging environment and customized oxygen transmission rates. As a part of the Entour product line, this solution features films that are designed for front-of-store recycling. The package features an Entour Shield sealant web that has been engineered to offer high breathability and an Entour Bold MDO-PE reverse print web that has been engineered with excellent clarity, gloss, and stiffness. When combined, they can achieve commercial OTR ranges that can replace mixed material BOPP laminations. Both films are How2Recycle pre-qualified.

Gold Awards—Packaging Excellence, Technical Innovation

White Eclipse UV-Blocking Packaging

PAXXUS, Inc.

The White Eclipse high-barrier, UV-blocking flexible packaging is designed to protect sensitive microfluidic reagents inside diagnostic devices until the point of use without the use of aluminum foil. To ensure the efficacy of the device, PAXXUS’ ultra-high barrier ClearFoil Z is paired with a proprietary UV-blocking sealant technology to create a flexible pouch that eliminates exposure to outside light while also providing the highest level of oxygen and moisture barrier. White Eclipse provides comparable high-barrier performance to traditional aluminum foil packaging with the added benefits of a smooth, premium appearance and RFID compatibility.The White Eclipse high-barrier, UV-blocking flexible packaging is designed to protect sensitive microfluidic reagents inside diagnostic devices until the point of use without the use of aluminum foil. To ensure the efficacy of the device, PAXXUS’ ultra-high barrier ClearFoil Z is paired with a proprietary UV-blocking sealant technology to create a flexible pouch that eliminates exposure to outside light while also providing the highest level of oxygen and moisture barrier. White Eclipse provides comparable high-barrier performance to traditional aluminum foil packaging with the added benefits of a smooth, premium appearance and RFID compatibility.

Gold Award—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

MegaFood Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack

Nosco

Supplement brand MegaFood needed a child-resistant, senior-friendly flexible pouch for its Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack product line. Due to the product’s high iron content, the brand previously packaged its product in child-resistant cartons, but recently switched to flexible pouches to save on costs. Through digital printing on the HP Indigo 20000 digital press, Nosco was able to save the brand more than half the cost of its previous packaging type.Supplement brand MegaFood needed a child-resistant, senior-friendly flexible pouch for its Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack product line. Due to the product’s high iron content, the brand previously packaged its product in child-resistant cartons, but recently switched to flexible pouches to save on costs. Through digital printing on the HP Indigo 20000 digital press, Nosco was able to save the brand more than half the cost of its previous packaging type.

Gold Award—Printing

Nichols Farms Jalapeño Lime Pistachios

PPC Flexible Packaging

Nichols Farms, Jalapeño Lime Pistachios use a unique package blazing a new trail with a brand-new paper-like texture. Together, PPC Flexible Packaging and INX developed specially made plates and ink to create a rough paper feel. Now the bags’ tactile feel can make an impact to complement the attractive designs printed on them, the company says.Nichols Farms, Jalapeño Lime Pistachios use a unique package blazing a new trail with a brand-new paper-like texture. Together, PPC Flexible Packaging and INX developed specially made plates and ink to create a rough paper feel. Now the bags’ tactile feel can make an impact to complement the attractive designs printed on them, the company says.

Gold Award—Printing

Golden West Food Group Meat District Gobbler Frozen Patties

American Packaging Corp.

From the Golden West Food Group, a new line of butcher-crafted premium meats brings steakhouse quality right into your home, the company says. The flexible package extension for the frozen patties needed to match the fresh meat package using carton sleeve offset printed sleeves, with a specific focus on the neon effect brand mark and ghosted background copy effect.From the Golden West Food Group, a new line of butcher-crafted premium meats brings steakhouse quality right into your home, the company says. The flexible package extension for the frozen patties needed to match the fresh meat package using carton sleeve offset printed sleeves, with a specific focus on the neon effect brand mark and ghosted background copy effect.


Silver Awards

To see the complete list of Silver winners' images, go to the Flexible Packaging Association’s website.

Packaging Excellence

Scotts Miracle-Gro Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion

ProAmpac

Lahli Morning Protein Bites in an AmPrima PE Plus Recycle Ready Pouch

Amcor Flexibles

Okam Rice Recyclable Flat Bottom 3D Pouch, 5 kg (shown)

Integrated Plastics Packaging

Supply Indica Vape Pen, 300 mg

PPC Flexible Packaging

Silver Award—Packaging Excellence—Okam Rice Recyclable Flat Bottom 3D Pouch, 5 kg, Integrated Plastics Packaging.

Sustainability

McDonalds 2022 Pokémon Card Overwrap (shown)

American Packaging Corp.

Purition Single-Serve Smoothie Meal Replacement Powder

ProAmpac

Walex Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner Store Drop-off Recyclable Pouch

Glenroy, Inc.

Printing

Apex Protein Snacks Meat Sticks

Nosco

Frito-Lay Compostable Snack Packaging at Coachella Music Festival (shown)

Bryce Corp.

Whole Foods Baking Mix Flat Bottom Pouches

TC Transcontinental Packaging

Z Natural Foods Whole Milk Powder

Inland Packaging

Technical Innovation

F-UHB-M Ultra High Barrier and High Metal Bond Metallized Polyester Film for Aluminum Foil Replacement

Flex Films (USA) Inc.

Metropolitan Tea Compostable Tea Envelopes and Overwraps

ProAmpac

Profol’s SBB Synthetic Bacon Board (shown)

Profol

Purition Single-Serve Smoothie Meal Replacement Powder

ProAmpac

Shelf Impact

Nestlé San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Integritite 33% PCR Bundling Collation Shrink Film

TC Transcontinental Packaging

Paper Boat Coconut Water Shaped Stand-up Pouch, 250 ml (shown)

Paharpur 3P

Pet Medical Product Pouch

Advanced Web Technologies—Illinois, Inc.

Ykibble Baked Dog Food 5 Panel PTC Zipper Pouch, 9.5 kg

Paharpur 3P

Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Traps

Glenroy, Inc.

EcoVue Single Dose Ultrasound Gel Packet (shown)

Glenroy, Inc.

HP HDX Lubricant Oil Stand-up Spouted Pouch, 1 L

Paharpur 3P

Supply Indica Vape Pen, 300 mg

PPC Flexible Packaging


Introduced in Carrefour retail stores in France in the fall of last year, the paper-based pouch is the culmination of a multi-step process by Reckitt to ‘achieve the ultimate pack in terms of sustainability.’
Flexible packaging
Paper Packaging Expands to Reckitt’s Dishwasher Tablets
Japanese beauty care brand Shokubutsu Monogatari is hitting all of the three R’s—Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.—with a new 100% recyclable pouch construction for its shower cream refills in Thailand.
Flexible packaging
Shower Cream Refill Now in a 100% Recyclable Pouch
Flexible Packaging Association Logo 636a5f6a676e3
Flexible packaging
FPA Publishes Annual Report to the Members
Fpa Logo
Flexible packaging
2023 FPA Awards Emphasize Both Form and Function
A common theme among the flexible packaging applications that earned recognition as 2023 Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Award winners is their ability to strike a balance between eye-catching aesthetics and performance in product protection.
In creating the package design for its limited-edition Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey, Silent Pool Distillers employed both elegant design details and storytelling to produce a sophisticated and evocative bottle design.
Package Design
New Spirits Designs Embrace Storytelling
Formic palletizer in the GreenSeed facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation
Zapvision Persil In Store
Package Design
Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR
