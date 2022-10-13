Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
On-Pack QR Attracts Students with Beats

Harvest Snaps, a plant-based snack and flagship brand of Calbee America, Inc., is launching a music-driven, TikTok-branded effect designed to attract and engage college students across the U.S. this fall.

Matt Reynolds
Harvest Snaps Snap Sounds

Created in partnership with Cutwater, its digital creative agency of record, the effect entitled “Snap Sounds” can be accessed directly through TikTok (@harvestsnaps_official) or by scanning the QR code on Harvest Snaps’ newly launched Mixed Snack Pack. This bag-in-bag, six-pack offering of veggie snacks includes the brand’s best-selling Lightly Salted and Tomato Basil flavors, along with Crunchy Loops Sour Cream and Onion. Each single-serve bag is portioned and sized for backpacks or handbags.

“We love the idea of making music while snacking, and TikTok is the perfect platform for reaching a younger group of consumers hungry for healthier, tasty snacks and fun experiences,” Sandra Payer, Calbee America, Inc.’s Head of Marketing says. “Snap Sounds is designed to appeal to these students, who crave better-for-you snacks and want to interact in a personal way with the brands they buy.”

Named after the fun-to-eat, snappy products, Snap Sounds invites audiences to create their own snacking-inspired music via head movements. Each motion triggers one of six beats, many of which are recorded sounds pulled directly from Harvest Snaps’ packaging and products, such as the memorable crunch that happens when you eat the snack. Users can create vocals, instruments, or even dance choreography. The beauty of the beats is that they create an ownable sonic identity for Harvest Snaps that wasn’t there before, the company says.

To drive awareness for the campaign and push sell-through of the Mixed Snack Pack at retail, Harvest Snaps is activating targeted ads on social media, influencer partnerships, a nationwide college sampling events program, and limited-time coupons for all Harvest Snaps items.

Harvest Snaps’ Mixed Snack Pack is available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $6.99.

