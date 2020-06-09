Tetra Laval Group Donates Toward U.S. COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The donation will consist of national contributions to three organizations, Direct Relief, Team Rubicon, and Feeding America, as well as a series of local contributions targeting the communities in which Tetra Pak, Sidel, and DeLaval have operations.

This forms part of the Tetra Laval Group’s recent donation of €10 million to support global COVID-19 relief efforts

Tetra Laval remains fully committed to play its part in ensuring continuous food supplies in the country, while maintaining important measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and all those involved in its operations.

Tetra Laval is thankful to its employees, customers, and partners for their relentless contribution during these difficult times and pledge’s its full support to the government, industry, and communities in tackling this extraordinary situation.



