Sitma Machinery Packages Masks in Sustainable Paper

Sitma offered its skills, machinery, and workforce to package a supply of over 30.0000 masks for the Municipalities of Castelvetro and Vignola, in Modena area (northern Italy).

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Sitma S.p.A.
May 21st, 2020
Sitma Masks (5)

The gesture assumes further relevance given that Sitma is the first company to pack masks with paper. Specifically, the masks are manually fed and then automatically packaged individually with paper. The paper is produced by UPM Specialty Papers, a manufacturer that specializes in creating high-quality sustainable flexible packaging paper . The package also bears a label, applied with a Bizerba apparatus, that is once again made of sustainable material. The completely recyclable product is supplied by UPM group company Raflatac. The Sitma machine is also sanitized before and after the production phases, to guarantee a process that is not only sustainable but safe.

Sitma Masks (4)Sitma Machinery, which a little over a month ago mourned the death of its founder Aris Ballestrazzi to Covid-19, jumped into action to support the fight against coronavirus in a concrete and sustainable way, while respecting all rules and regulations to protect employee health. Among the existing projects, the company made itself available to package with paper, free of charge, a first stock of more than 30.000 masks for the municipalities of Castelvetro and Vignola, in the Modena area, to be then distributed to the population.

“This is a project with great symbolic value, of which I am sure Aris Ballestrazzi would have been particularly proud,” said Fabrizio Della Casa, general manager of Sitma.

"Ours is a company with a strong international vocation -- so much so that most of our trade takes place abroad. At the same time, however, Sitma has always maintained a very close link with its territory. In a time like this, it therefore seemed logical to put ourselves at the disposal of the community offering concrete support. "

Companies in this article
Sitma S.p.A.
Sitma Masks (5)
Sitma Machinery Packages Masks in Sustainable Paper
Sitma offered its skills, machinery, and workforce to package a supply of over 30.0000 masks for the Municipalities of Castelvetro and Vignola, in Modena area (northern Italy).
May 21st, 2020
Microb Blaster2400
Air Sanitizers
Fogg Filler’s Microb-Blaster UV-C air sanitizers are designed to provide an active layer of protection against airborne viruses for shared work and public indoor spaces.
May 21st, 2020
Abb Service Restart Image
ABB Offers Support Package to Customers Resuming Operations
ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business launched a special package of digital solutions as well as virtual and field service support initiatives to help businesses restart production lines that may have been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 19th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Glenroy&rsquo;s staff working inside its manufacturing facilities.
Glenroy Recognizes Its Workers During COVID-19
Glenroy Inc. initiated a campaign to recognize its manufacturing staff as heroes who come to work every day to continue to produce flexible packaging for essential products such as food, medical supplies, sanitizers, and soap.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
Direct digital printing on aluminum cans is what made this slogan-and-rainbow campaign possible.
Direct Digital Print Brings AR Experience to Beverage Cans
By printing a QR code on the side of aluminum beverage cans, this Canadian firm and three partnering beverage producers are lifting spirits in this time of pandemic.
May 18th, 2020
Prevention first: Disinfectants help to contain the coronavirus.
Production of Disinfectants with Busch Vacuum Technology
A customer of Busch Vacuum Solutions in Canada recently changed its manufacturing from producing sealants for the construction industry to producing disinfectants to aid in the COVID-19 fight.
May 13th, 2020
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management
Supply Chains Race to Match Shifting COVID-19 Consumer Behavior
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, discusses what retailers can expect in terms of changing consumer behavior—namely a shift away from commercial/foodservice, and toward e-commerce and retail.
May 12th, 2020
Five experts from the packaging and supply chain world offered a multi-sectoral analysis of COVID-19&rsquo;s impacts on the Latin American industry, in an EXPO PACK webinar attended by 280 professionals from the entire region.
Packaging Innovation Post-Pandemic
Anti-pathogenic packaging, disruptive structural formats and graphic design that responds to the exponential growth of e-commerce in Latin America, and new approaches to sustainability in packaging will drive the future post-pandemic.
May 11th, 2020
Bunting Essential Egv
Bunting-Elk Grove Village Stays Strong Despite COVID-19 Disruptions
Bunting-Elk Grove Village’s online retail website, BuyMagnets.com, has been able to maintain business as usual despite COVID-19 disruptions in other states.
May 11th, 2020
Pepsicolockupbrands 2line
PepsiCo Opens Two New E-Commerce Outlets
PepsiCo launches new direct-to-consumer offerings to deliver food and beverage products and meet increased demand amid pandemic.
May 11th, 2020
Ess Covid 19 Flex Filler Filling Side
Flexible Filler/Capper for Vials and Small Bottles
ESS announces the FC Series flexible filler/capper for vials and small bottles. Model FC60 handles up to 60 vials/min and Model FC120 fills 120 vials/min.
May 11th, 2020
Op X Horizontal
Food Processing and Packaging Industry Turns to Remote Access and Virtual Factory Acceptance Tests
OpX Leadership network takes a key role in preparing CPGs and OEMs for life after Covid-19 with tools on Remote Access and Virtual FATs.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Covid19 Getty Images 1205740031
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs’ Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
At press time, survey responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods are handling the disruptions, and though strained, supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast the future, there’s less consensus.
May 7th, 2020
NCC&apos;s Kevin Mauger refuses to let the pandemic dampen his company&apos;s mission or spirit.
OEM COVID-19 #10 - Culture Eases NCC’s COVID-19 Response
NCC's Kevin Mauger offers UnPACKED with PMMI podcast a reassuring voice in a sea of uncertainty.
May 7th, 2020
Alessandro Stiffan, Schib&rsquo;s General Manager, stands with Schib flow wrapper.
Schib Packaging Lends Equipment to Package Face Masks
Schib Packaging, a BW Flexible Systems brand and a Barry-Wehmiller company, is lending a CO-50 flow wrapper machine to an Italian-based contractor to package face masks.
May 6th, 2020
By early April, online grocery ordering was continuing to surge, with 51% of shoppers placing an order in the four weeks ending April 7.
COVID-19 Spurs Wave of Changes in Consumer Shopping Behavior
Consumer survey documents quickly shifting food shopping behaviors in response to COVID-19 and explores whether these habits will continue post-pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
Placon Face Shield Alliance 01
Placon Introduces Face Shield Alliance
Placon has scaled up production rapidly in multiple internal and external manufacturing facilities to help get plastic face shield PPE to healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Eric G
We’re All Apart, and All Together
You don’t need me to tell you that the pandemic is creating a weird situation.
May 1st, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Store brands posted double-digit sales increases across U.S. supermarkets, discounters, and drug stores, as shoppers stocked up on products during the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Store Brand Sales Grow Amidst Coronavirus Stock-Ups
Consumer fears over COVID-19 help propel double-digit sales increases of store brands, pointing to greater acceptance of retailer brands as the coronavirus crisis evolves.
May 1st, 2020
G I 134915 Screen Shot 2020 04 10 At 3 03 47 Pm
Sunrise Hitek Converts Shop to Manufacture Face Shields
Sunrise Hitek converted its shop to manufacture an innovative face shield that repels bacteria, is reusable, and minimizes supply chain dependence.
Apr 30th, 2020
Getty Images Sustainability Can (1)
The Shifting Sustainability Model
New packaging sustainability information unveiled at PMMI's virtual Executive Leadership Conference addresses the need for environmentally-friendly packaging, even as questions arise about how COVID-19 will impact the future.
Apr 29th, 2020
CPA Managing Director Ron Puvak explains the impact of COVID-19 on Contract Packaging and Manufacturing.
OEM COVID-19 #9 - How Contract Manufacturing is Impacted by COVID-19
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast checks in on the ways co-packers have adapted to the new normal.
Apr 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1150533050
Supply Chain Disruption Inadvertently Gives Tea Market a Boost
A trifecta of colder weather, pandemic-induced labor shortages and supply chain disruptions has created a tea market shortage that may provide a needed short-term boost.
Apr 29th, 2020
Ready To Wear S
HLP Klearfold Producing Single-Use Face Shields
HLP Klearfold, a wholly-owned North American subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hip Lik Packaging Products, is producing single-use face shields for use by healthcare professionals and essential service providers.
Apr 29th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Bunting Du Bois Essential Covid19
Bunting-DuBois Provides Custom Magnets and Magnetic Assemblies for Critical Medical Devices
During the COVID-19 crisis, Bunting-DuBois has remained operational to manufacture custom magnets and magnetic assemblies for Critical Medical Devices.
Apr 27th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020