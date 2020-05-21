Sitma Machinery Packages Masks in Sustainable Paper

The gesture assumes further relevance given that Sitma is the first company to pack masks with paper. Specifically, the masks are manually fed and then automatically packaged individually with paper. The paper is produced by UPM Specialty Papers, a manufacturer that specializes in creating high-quality sustainable flexible packaging paper . The package also bears a label, applied with a Bizerba apparatus, that is once again made of sustainable material. The completely recyclable product is supplied by UPM group company Raflatac. The Sitma machine is also sanitized before and after the production phases, to guarantee a process that is not only sustainable but safe.

Sitma Machinery, which a little over a month ago mourned the death of its founder Aris Ballestrazzi to Covid-19, jumped into action to support the fight against coronavirus in a concrete and sustainable way, while respecting all rules and regulations to protect employee health. Among the existing projects, the company made itself available to package with paper, free of charge, a first stock of more than 30.000 masks for the municipalities of Castelvetro and Vignola, in the Modena area, to be then distributed to the population.

“This is a project with great symbolic value, of which I am sure Aris Ballestrazzi would have been particularly proud,” said Fabrizio Della Casa, general manager of Sitma.

"Ours is a company with a strong international vocation -- so much so that most of our trade takes place abroad. At the same time, however, Sitma has always maintained a very close link with its territory. In a time like this, it therefore seemed logical to put ourselves at the disposal of the community offering concrete support. "