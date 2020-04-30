Sunrise Hitek Converts Shop to Manufacture Face Shields

Sunrise Hitek’s Hygienic Face Shield is designed with a clear shield, a foam strip, and an elastic headband. These parts absorb dust and sweat easily, and quickly become a magnet for bacteria. In addition, there is no easy way to clean them after just a few hours of use. The Sunrise Hygienic Face Shield is made out of one material, a durable rigid vinyl – to minimize supply chain issues with either the foam or headband. Since these shields are made from a single piece of clear material, they pack flat, lower shipping cost, and assemble in seconds. An adjustable headband makes it “one size fits all”, and further eases deployment. The built-in spacer shifts the shield away from the user’s face and is still comfortable when also wearing with a mask, with or without eyeglasses and goggles. They sanitize easily with alcohol and are reusable. The Hygienic Face Shield can be made quickly and efficiently with a high production capacity of 100K per week. Typical shipping is within 2-3 days after order.



