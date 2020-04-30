Sunrise Hitek’s Hygienic Face Shield is designed with a clear shield, a foam strip, and an elastic headband. These parts absorb dust and sweat easily, and quickly become a magnet for bacteria. In addition, there is no easy way to clean them after just a few hours of use. The Sunrise Hygienic Face Shield is made out of one material, a durable rigid vinyl – to minimize supply chain issues with either the foam or headband. Since these shields are made from a single piece of clear material, they pack flat, lower shipping cost, and assemble in seconds. An adjustable headband makes it “one size fits all”, and further eases deployment. The built-in spacer shifts the shield away from the user’s face and is still comfortable when also wearing with a mask, with or without eyeglasses and goggles. They sanitize easily with alcohol and are reusable. The Hygienic Face Shield can be made quickly and efficiently with a high production capacity of 100K per week. Typical shipping is within 2-3 days after order.
Sunrise Hitek Converts Shop to Manufacture Face Shields
Sunrise Hitek converted its shop to manufacture an innovative face shield that repels bacteria, is reusable, and minimizes supply chain dependence.
Apr 30th, 2020
